Ghanaian actor Don Little recently tried to gain the attention of two ladies he encountered while driving.

The diminutive actor has gained significant traction due to his stature and affable personality.

Despite his stature, the Kumawood star, who grew up under the umbrella of embattled comedian Funny Face, owns a car and often drives on the highway.

In a recent video, Don Little was spotted in his car en route to the recently held Ghana Business Awards.

His seat had several cushions to help him adjust his body so he could see. Don Little, who has worked with several stars, including Dr Likee, stopped after encountering two beautiful ladies.

The ladies appeared to be whiling away time while a professional was attending to their vehicle.

In an attempt to gain the ladies' attention, the Kumawood star stormed out of his car and took over from the professional, saying:

"If God see you standing and woman working, its not good."

Don Little receives an award

After the hilarious encounter with the ladies, Don Little attended the seventh edition of the Ghana Business Awards to receive the Outstanding Leadership Award in the Private Sector on behalf of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, CEO of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur is reportedly the bankroller behind several stars, including Shatta Bandle.

