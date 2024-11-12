Yvonne Nelson took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday, sharing two photos of herself smiling brightly

The actress, in a post caption, shared that she would be spending her birthday at her school, Yvonne Nelson International School

In the comments section, many of the actress' fans and followers and colleagues wished Yvonne a happy birthday

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson celebrated her birthday by sharing two new photos on Instagram. The actress looked joyful as she smiled brightly much to the admiration of her followers.

In her Instagram post, Nelson disclosed her plans to spend her birthday at the Yvonne Nelson International School, which she founded to support the education of young people.

Yvonne Nelson’s post caught the attention of fans, colleagues, and admirers, who filled the comments section with birthday wishes and messages of support. Her followers celebrated her achievements and expressed their admiration for her work, both on-screen and in her community.

Yvonne Nelson has had an illustrious career in the film industry, both as an actress and a film producer. She has produced and featured in countless iconic Ghanaian and international films.

Ghanaians celebrate Yvonne Nelson

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

divine_baldwin said:

"Happy birthday mama ,God bless you greatly."

patienceansah_ wrote:

"Sending you a birthday wish wrapped with all my love. Have a very happy birthday and may you be blessed abundantly. 🙏🎂🎂❤️❤️"

yaah_one said:

"Happy Birthday and congratulations 🎉 madam boss 🎈 welcome to your best year ever 🥳❤️"

elormvifah reacted:

"O wow happy and a blessed birthday! You are loved.💫❤️💃🥳🎉"

jackline_mensah said:

"Happy birthday to the most prettiest, most hardworking and most talented woman I’ve ever met. What a great person/mentor to look up to. I love you so much. Happy birthday mama. ❤️"

