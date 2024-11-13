Stevenella Yawson, in a video, addressed claims that her late father fathered another child, Manna, before his death

Prince Yawson's eldest daughter said she was the only child and had no information about the alleged sibling

Stevenella Yawson threatened to take legal action against Manna if she failed to provide proof authenticating claims they are related

Stevenella Yawson, the daughter of the late Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has addressed the recent claims of her alleged sibling, Manna.

Prince Yawson's eldest daughter, Stevenella, addresses her alleged sibling. Photo source: @UKTVGHANA and @manna.adu

Source: TikTok

A young lady, Manna, recently shared photos on TikTok to show her transformation from childhood to adulthood.

In the post, Manna shared a childhood photo of herself with the late Prince Yawson, which led to speculations that they were related.

Stevenella Yawson addresses alleged sibling

In a recent interview with UK TV Ghana, Stevenella Yawson shared that she initially had no issues with Manna but later decided to address the claims after reading some comments on social media.

She said she could not ascertain if Manna was her father's daughter and expected her to visit her home for a conversation instead of posting the photos on social media.

Stevenella noted that she had never seen Manna and could have proven that they were related by attending Prince Yawson's funeral service after his death from a short illness in 2022.

She questioned Manna's motives for posting the photo of herself and her father. Waakye's daughter also claimed that her actions tarnished her and her family's image.

Stevenella Yawson stated that she was her father's only child but would not have any problems with Manna being her sibling. She said the late Ghanaian actor never told her she had fathered another child aside from her before his death.

Prince Yawson's daughter noted that some bloggers had tarnished her father's reputation with false publications about him being a philanderer while he served as a reverend when he was alive.

Stevenella said Manna's social media posts helped create the false narrative, so she wanted her to clarify the situation publicly. She threatened to take legal action against Manna if she found no proof that she was her sibling.

Watch the video below:

Prince Yawson's daughter flaunts her mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince Yawson's daughter Manna celebrated her mother with some photos on TikTok.

The photos showed Manna's mother looking beautiful and youthful despite being an older woman.

Many Ghanaians admired the mother-daughter duo. Netizens praised the mother's beauty, noting how stunning she looked.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh