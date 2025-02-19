Actress Regina Daniels has shared a new video on social media amid rumours that her husband, Ned Nwoko, got Chika Ike pregnant

The Nollywood star who has reportedly deactivated her Instagram over the rumours shared the post on TikTok with a cryptic message

The video and its disturbing caption have triggered mixed reactions from her followers on the video-sharing app

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has made her first public response following the recent controversy surrounding her husband, Ned Nwoko, and actress Chika Ike.

Regina Daniels' family has been trending following rumours that her husband had fathered a child with fellow actress, Chika Ike.

Chika Ike's pregnancy photos have got Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, trending. Photo source: @chikaike, @reginadaniels

The rumours started after Chika shared baby bump photos to announce her pregnancy on February 10, 2025. The series of maternity photos received widespread congratulations online.

Days after her announcement, rumours went flying that she was carrying the child of Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko.

The rumours gained prominence after Regina Daniels reportedly deactivated her Instagram account amid allegations that her billionaire husband was the father of Chika Ike's baby.

Ned Nwoko denies Chika Ike's pregnancy

The rumours were so rife that Ned Nwoko had to release a statement to deny it. In the statement released on Monday, February 17, 2025, the Nigerian politician dismissed the speculations that he was not expecting any child with Chika and was not readying to marry her.

Through his communications director, Ned Nwoko indicated that the speculation was "entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation."

Regina Daniels dances after Ned Nwoko's denial

Following Ned Nwoko's denial his wife, Regina, has released a new video with a cryptic caption.

In a TikTok video, the actress appeared dancing and whining to a song, but the caption of her post left many bothered .

“Tears wan wound me," she said.

Watch Regina Daniels' video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' latest video

The latest video of Regina Daniels has sparked mixed reactions from online users.

gurl_furvy said:

"Even if he marry 7th wife that one no mean say she no go still dey cash out from d man so make Una rest."

baroness_martonr reacted:

"You still winning no matter what happens na credit alert be the main issue let him keep having babies😂."

ladiez_code wrote:

"Why search bar dey show Chika Ike and ned nwoko traditional marriage?"

Ebimoperoo said:

"Search bar Chika Ike and Ned Nwoko traditional marriage."

thacolourgirl said:

"For chika ike way old like wetin i nor know even ned senior wife young pass her."

sweetgloria18 said:

"My own b say last last Ned go reach me 😂😂i go come rest for major."

otunab2 said:

"Na we go advice you this year because last year you advice us."

rejoice okoro said::

"So like this now you don be senor wife to Chika ike😆😃😅😂."

Actress Regina Daniels speaks after her husband Ned Nowko denied Chika Ike's pregnancy. Photo source: @reginadaniels

Chika Ike speaks on child's paternity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chika Ike had reacted to rumours about her pregnancy and Ned Nwoko allegedly being the father of the unborn baby.

In a statement on social media, the actress denied any ties with Nwoko, describing those spreading the rumours as clueless.

