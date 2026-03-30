Elder Frank Donkor’s Family Breaks Silence In Emotional Video After Sons’ Burial

Elder Frank Donkor’s family has broken their silence, expressing deep gratitude to Ghanaians after the emotional burial of his two sons

Captain Frank Donkor and his brother Elijah lost their lives when their microlight aircraft crashed near Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026

The solemn funeral at the State House drew top dignitaries, as the grieving family later thanked the nation, the clergy, and other notable figures for their overwhelming support

Elder Frank Donkor’s family has spoken out for the first time after receiving overwhelming support during the burial of their two lost sons.

Elder Frank Donkor’s Family speaks after the final funeral rites for his late sons on Saturday, March 28, 2026. Image credit: ElderFrankDonkor, @villasofficial/TikTok, @gossips24tv

Source: Facebook

Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, the two sons of the prominent Ghanaian man of God, died on Monday, March 16, 2026, in a tragic plane crash near Tema Community One.

According to reports, a fixed-wing microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, being piloted by Captain Frank Donkor, crashed near Oninku Park.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the aircraft was travelling from Ho to Accra when it tragically crashed mere minutes from its destination.

Elder Frank Donkor’s family speaks after funeral

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the final funeral rites for Captain Frank and his brother, Elijah Donkor, were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

It was a solemn event as numerous dignitaries, including the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr Albert Dwumfour, the Tema Mayor, Ebi Bright, gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah, and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, attended.

On Sunday, the family also attended a Thanksgiving service at the Hebron Prayer Camp, during which they expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support.

Surrounded by Elder Frank Donkor, his wife, and other family members, one family elder thanked the nation, political leaders, the Church of Pentecost, and others for their roles in making the funeral a success.

The TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor’s family addressing Ghanaians is below.

Elder Donkor's family speaks about sons' death

On March 21, 2026, days after the tragedy, the Donkor family released a statement addressing it for the first time.

The statement was released via the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Dwumfuor, who shared it with the press.

In the statement, the family confirmed the deaths of their two sons, whom they described as 'bright lights'.

“With a heavy heart of loss, the Wettey and Donkor families announce the passing of our beloved sons, Captain Frank Amoanyi Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, following the tragic microlight aircraft crash at Tema Community 1 on March 16, 2026,” the statement said. “

Frank and Elijah were not just sons of Elder & Mrs Frank Donkor; they were bright lights within our families, full of promise, warmth, and life," it added.

Below is a TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor and his sons before the tragedy.

Elder Frank Donkor consoles his daughter-in-law, Naomi Donkor, during the final funeral rites for his late sons. Image credit: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

Elder Frank Donkor consoles daughter-in-law

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor cosoled his weeping daughter-in-law, Naomi Donkor, during the final funeral rites of his late sons.

A video of the man of God showing strength amid his grief stirred emotions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh