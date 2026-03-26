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Faustina Fosuh Blasts Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu After Reuniting With Akosua Brempomaa
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Faustina Fosuh Blasts Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu After Reuniting With Akosua Brempomaa

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • Faustina Fosuh publicly criticised Kofi Owusu during her son’s funeral, highlighting deepening tensions in Daddy Lumba’s family feud
  • Daddy Lumba’s two sisters teamed up during the event to slam the Abusuapanin for frustrating their attempts to honour their late brother
  • Faustina Fosuh’s surprising critique of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

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Daddy Lumba’s younger sister, Faustina Fosuh, lashed out at Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu during the funeral rites of her son, Kofi Attakorah, in Kumasi.

Faustina Fosuh, Kofi Owusu, Daddy Lumba, funeral rites, family feud, Ghanaian highlife legend
Faustina Fosuh slams Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over his actions preventing Daddy Lumba's Celebration of Life event from proceeding. Image credit: @gossips24tv, @koforiduaflowers5, @plus1tv
Source: TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60 after a short illness in Accra.

A bitter family feud ensued after his death, splitting his family into two with disagreements over which of his two wives should be recognised as his sole spouse and how arrangements for his funeral should be carried out.

Read also

Odo Broni's sister jubilates after court adjourned Daddy Lumba's celebration of life

The feud pitted relatives against each other and even sister against sister, as Daddy Lumba’s elder sibling, Ernestina Fosuh aka Akosua Brempomaa, was seen in one faction and his younger sibling, Faustina Fosuh, in another.

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The immediate family, comprising Ernestina Fosuh, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, his longtime friend Papa Shee, and others, lost many legal battles to the musician’s second wife, Odo Broni, family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, Faustina Fosuh, and others.

Abusuapanin stops Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the Accra High Court postponed a case brought by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu seeking an injunction against Daddy Lumba’s Celebration of Life to April 23, 2026.

The fate of the Celebration of Life, which was planned by Ernestina Fosuh, Papa Shee, and Akosua Serwaa to honour Daddy Lumba, was left in limbo.

After the case, Papa Shee announced that they were going to pivot to celebrate Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, but it remains unclear if the event will come off or not.

In response to Papa Shee’s announcement, Abusuapanin’s lawyers, Baba Jamal & Associates, warned that anyone who holds an event on March 28 & 29, the planned date for the Celebration of Life, would be held in contempt of court.

Read also

So sad: Tears flow as Faustina Fosu finally says finally goodbye to son

The Twitter post showing the statement by Baba Jamal and Associates is below.

Faustina Fosuh blasts former ally Abusuapanin

On Thursday, March 26, Faustina Fosuh’s late son, Kofi Attakorah ‘Lumba’ was buried in Kumasi.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu failed to attend, raising eyebrows on social media.

During the funeral, sisters Faustina and Ernestina reunited in an emotional moment and later came together to blast the family head.

While Ernestina complained about the treatment they were receiving at the hands of Abusuapanin, Faustina chimed in to support her, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok video of Faustina Fosuh blasting Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is below.

Faustina Fosuh, Faustina Fosuh tears, Kofi Attakorah's death, Faustina Fosuh son funeral, Kumasi, Miller Atakorah
Faustina Fosuh weeps over her son's death during his final funeral rites on March 26, 2026. Image credit: SmartTV
Source: Youtube

Faustina Fosuh weeps at son's funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Faustina Fosuh shed inconsolable tears during the final funeral rites of her son, Kofi Attakorah, held in Kumasi on March 26, 2026.

A video of her weeping over her profound loss stirred sorrowful reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

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