Fella Makafui, in a video, was overwhelmed with emotions as she jammed to her ex-husband Medikal's Ayekoo song

The popular actress excitedly danced to the song as she advertised beauty care products from her brand

The video of Fella Makafui jamming to her ex-husband Medikal's song garnered mixed reactions on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui courted attention after a video of her jamming to her ex-husband Medikal's song surfaced on social media.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was spotted playing Medikal’s 2018 hit single, Ayekoo, featuring singer King Promise in the background on an Instagram livestream with her fans in her plush room.

In the video, Fella Makafui beamed with a smile as she watched the official video for the song, in which she appeared as a vixen during the beginning of her romantic relationship with her ex-husband.

The CEO of Fella Homes real estate company looked surprised as she recounted how she used to have a slim body figure when she and Medikal went public with their relationship after the latter split from musician Sister Derby.

The renowned actress excitedly danced to the song as she advertised beauty care products, including a blush palette, from her Beauty by Fella Makafui brand. Later, she laughed and continued jamming to the song while promoting her products.

Despite using the song to gain attention and advertise her products, social media users concluded that the actress was missing her former husband.

Fella Makafui and Medikal married in 2020, two years after they publicly announced their romantic relationship. The ceremony was a plush traditional one.

Many high-profile Ghanaian celebrities including Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle and Afia Schwarzenegger attended the wedding ceremony to support the couple. On August 30, 2020, the married couple welcomed their first and only child, Island Frimpong.

In 2024, Fella Makafui and Medikal's marriage fell apart after they announced that they had separated and were working on finalising their divorce.

The couple's separation did not end on amicable terms as Medikal went on social media to make several allegations against his ex-wife, including sharing footage of her calling the police on him in their matrimonial home.

The rapper later apologised for his rants about Fella Makafui and announced that they were focused on co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

Several months after his split from Fella, Medikal was spotted with fellow musician Eazzy at public events on separate occasions after rumours emerged that they were having a secret affair. However, neither party has confirmed or denied these speculations.

Below is the video of Fella Makafui jamming to Medikal's Ayeeko song:

Reactions to Fella jamming to Medikal's song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

constanceowusu98 commented:

"She said I don’t know whether to cry or laugh 😂😂😂😂😂. This lady is still hurt! Smart move."

kharielle_kraftt said:

"It's obvious this song stirred something in her 😢."

kwametomm commented:

"I really don’t see anything wrong, rather, am happy she’s happy because nobody wants to go through heartbreak. I wish her all the best❤️."

Medikal open to marrying again after divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal expressed his intention to marry after his split from his ex-wife Fella Makafui.

In an interview, the rapper noted that he learnt no lessons from his divorce and was not going to give up on settling down for a second time.

Medikal's remarks about a potential second marriage garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

