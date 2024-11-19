Code Micky, in a video, celebrated Ghana's loss to Niger in the 2025 AFCON qualifier game on Monday, November 18

The content creator cheered and applauded Niger for securing the impressive win over Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium

Code Micky added that he had nothing to say about the Black Stars, who delivered the result he and many others looked for

Popular content creator Code Micky was in a jubilant mood after Ghana's national football team suffered an embarrassing defeat to Niger on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The Black Stars were beaten by two goals to one against their Nigerien counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last game of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

The result meant the Ghanaian senior national team finished bottom of their group with only three points and failed to win a single game for the first time in AFCON qualification history.

The Black Stars' loss also resulted in Ghana missing out on a spot at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morrocco for the first time since 2004, and many citizens were devastated and upset by the decline of the football ecosystem.

Code Micky jubilates after Ghana loses

Code Micky took to his official Instagram page to share a video of his reaction to Ghana's crushing defeat. The content creator could not hide his excitement in the video as he cheered and applauded the Nigerian team for their impressive win.

The YouTuber, who recently collaborated with rapper Beeztrap KOTM on the Kunkulukulu song, hinted that Ghana's loss helped him and many others earn much money from sports betting platforms.

Code Micky composed multiple songs to celebrate Niger's victory and noted that he would have been disappointed with Mohammed Kudus if he had not missed the penalty spot he had towards the end of the game.

The content creator added that he was not angry with the Black Stars for delivering the result he wanted but was disappointed that Niger could not qualify for the 2025 AFCON ahead of Sudan.

Watch the video below:

Code Micky's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

naa_aphi commented:

"Code, I like it when you drink water against black stars 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂."

dannybanks_official said:

"After the match, I just came here straight 😂."

blakobby commented:

"I was like let me come watch after the previous video 😂😂."

iam._tesla said:

"High spirit from yesterday. Boys drink some water today 😂😂."

ace_story commented:

"The downfall of blackstars is the blessings of water 💦 😂."

