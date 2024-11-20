The late Akwasi Kardashian is set to be laid to rest on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at a public cemetery in Adenta

Details confirmed that a thanksgiving service would be held at the Church of Pentecost Housing Down Central Assembly

Akwasi Kardashian's funeral invitation triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media after its emergence

Ghanaian socialite and model Stephen Sasu Gyan, popularly known as Akwasi Kardashian, is set to be laid to rest this weekend.

Blogger Sammy Kay confirmed the late socialite's passing at 36 on his social media handles on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Akwasi Kardashian had been admitted to the emergency ward of the Ridge Hospital for several months after he was diagnosed with kidney failure, which was preceded by a battle with high blood pressure.

In a past interview, the socialite got emotional and shed tears as he appealed to Ghanaians to help him raise an amount of GH¢700,000 to undergo a kidney transplant.

Akwasi Kardashian's funeral details emerge

A funeral invitation has emerged on social media, stating that Akwasi Kardashian would be buried on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

The late socialite will be laid to rest at the Public Cemetery after the final funeral service in a house around Sugar Avenue at Accra-Adenta Housing Down.

The invitation also indicated a thanksgiving service would be held at the Church of Pentecost Housing Down Central Assembly at Adenta on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Ghanaians react to Akwasi Kardashian's funeral invitation

The announcement of Akwasi Kardashian's funeral triggered sad reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

Akwasi Kardashian's sister speaks before one-week celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwasi Kardashian's sister confirmed they received several donations which helped with his treatment.

The famous socialite and model's sister also shared that she and her family failed to meet their fundraising target.

Akwasi Kardashian's sister also recounted his final moments after being admitted to Korle-Bu for several months.

