Ellen Kyei White, in a video she shared on TikTik, looked gorgeous as she jammed to Shensea's hits song 'Hit & Run'

The Kumawood actress sang the song, which embraces single life passionately and showed off her curves and beauty in the process

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians pointed out how gorgeous she looked and praised her evergreen beauty and natural figure

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White has caught the attention of social media users with a viral TikTok video. In the video, the actress danced and sang along to Shenseea’s popular song, ‘Hit & Run,’ which celebrates single life.

Ellen Kyei White shows off her dance moves in a video. Photo source: ellenkyeiwhite

Source: Instagram

The actress looked stunning as she showed off her curves and natural beauty. Her tight outfit and confident moves brought out her evergreen looks, leaving many Ghanaians impressed. Ellen Kyei White seemed very passionate about the song's lyrics as she sang each word at the top of her voice.

The video’s comment section was filled with praise from Ghanaians who admired her natural figure and flawless appearance. Many remarked on how youthful and gorgeous she looked, with some calling her a timeless beauty.

Ellen Kyei White wows Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lover boy said:

"😂😂😂I used fear this woman errrhhhh sake of she was a mame water in a film."

user8442972182615dakilove reacted:

"Love you so much mommy, wish to meet you one day."

THE GREEN HOODIE GUY said:

"Am I the only one who wanted to marry Ellen and Vivian Jill when we were kids."

charitynketia299 reacted:

"Those talking about her man and when she's getting married nu 😏😏😏 don't you understand the music 🎵 anaaa."

Nature commented:

"When I was young this lady was my celebrity crush."

Maame Serwaa latest look

Another Kumawood actress's current look has impressed Ghanaians recently.

YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Maame Serwaa, who looked beautiful as she got her hair done at the salon.

The Kumawood actress admired herself in a mirror after the hairdo and received praise from her fans online.

They pointed out how elegant she looked and expressed their admiration for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh