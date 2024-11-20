Innovative Ghanaian Man Builds His Own Car, Flaunts It In Video: "Made In Ghana G-Wagon"
- A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting his 'homemade' Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon has surfaced on social media
- In the viral video, he noted that he wanted to build more of such vehicles and called for support
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section as some hailed him while others criticised his work
An innovative young Ghanaian man has built a Ghanaian version of the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
The young man flaunted the vehicle in a video and expressed his desire to build more such projects.
The Ghanaian version of the G-Wagon has a metallic body, four wheels and a windscreen. It also has interior seating for passengers.
It has the exact body shape of the original G-Wagon; however, its interior is not as fancy and classy as that of the original G-Wagon.
Young Ghanaian man appeals for support
The young man appealed to Ghanaians to come and support him financially. In his video, he noted that he wanted to build more such projects; however, financial constraints have hampered his progress.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over young man's project
Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some celebrated his innovation, others asked him to channel the energy into something else.
@GhanaBoylive wrote:
"Help him before the alomi cuts someone."
@kobbyhimselv wrote:
"All these talents are shattered here in Ghana. You dey china anka by this time, you and Elon musk dey compete."
@JodeIHQ wrote:
"The dream is REALLY big and I love that feeling BUT why not start with Wheelbarrow(Affordable Ones)."
@_sevenn6 wrote:
"Would the person who crafted this G-Wagon spend their hard-earned money to buy it when vehicles like the Toyota Hilux and others are available on the market? Lets be serious in this country o."
@Dawson_Blaud wrote:
"Ghanaians don’t support Ghanaians."
@brown_studio7 wrote:
"But fr he tried."
@KingBrownChiki wrote:
"Addo dee help him before he take go scratch somebody give am aids."
@kobbyhimselv wrote:
"Eii why Nana Ama Mcbrown? anaa he wan come the tv show some. If indeed he did it, then he’s talented."
@kwabenaMarabola wrote:
"Hmmmm a country called Ghana no one will support you when u Gradually make it in Life then Everyone wants to join like they helped you when u needed help."
Ghanaian man builds a robot
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had built a robot that could move.
He flaunted his innovation in a video and instructed the robot to move in one of the local Ghanaian languages.
Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed the young man in the post's comment section.
Source: YEN.com.gh
