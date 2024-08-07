Former professional boxer Bukom Banku shared a video on his TikTok page of how his trip to the UK was going

In the video, he teased his fans that he was living the good life as he munched on his fried chicken and had a drink

The video got many people laughing as they wondered how long his stay was, while others shared their opinions

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku got many people laughing when a video of him enjoying a good meal on his trip to the UK surfaced online.

Bukom Banku enjoys meal in the UK

Bukom Banku shared a video on his official Tiktok page, @officialbukombanku, of how his trip to the UK was going.

The video was recorded in his bedroom, where he lay on his bed and enjoyed his delicious meal of crispy chicken and a drink.

In the video, the father of boxer Ambitious Tilapia made funny remarks, noting that he was having a good time in the UK and teasing his fans that they wished to be like him.

While munching on his chicken, he told his fans that the drink was non-alcoholic and that it was very sweet, just like how life in the UK was.

Below is the video of Bukom Banku eating:

Reactions to video of Bukom Banku eating

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they questioned Bukom Banku on whether he would return to Ghana and wondered how long his stay in the UK was.

Others also talked about how he chewed the chicken and his hilarious remarks while enjoying his meal.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

chosen💞🦋 Vessel 🦋💞 said:

"Aaakpe niii, aaaachilling ,aaanu niii🤣"

Mistre Lamtey said:

"So who fly Banku kwraaa 😂😂😂 the person worry us waaa ooo🤣🤣🤣"

BAJOLIMA said:

"like I can listen and watch bukom banku anyday anytime without getting tired listen to you gives me more joy 😊 😃 😄"

malisunique said:

"did i hear Gentry 😅😅😅😅😅😅"

YaaMaggie said:

"chilling be what enjoy my darling GA brother 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

ᴛᴇsʜɪᴇ ᴍᴀɴʏᴇ(ɴᴀᴀ ᴍᴇʀʟᴇʏ)🇬🇭💕said:

"but you will come back or you won’t 😭😂"

quojo said:

"Akwa wei yɛ local ruf. Is that how you chew hahahaha. Banku you're interesting."

