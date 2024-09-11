Sumsum Ahuofe, in an interview, opened up about the impact YouTube has made in the lives of his colleagues in the movie industry

The comic actor stated that he and his colleagues are making more money from YouTube than they used to make from acting in Kumawood movies

Sumsum Ahuofe added that YouTube has unearthed young acting talents who are also thriving

Popular Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe has spoken about how his colleagues in the movie industry have benefitted from creating content on YouTube.

Sumsum Ahuofe shares how YouTube paid actors

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Sumsum Ahuofe stated that YouTube has positively impacted the lives of his colleagues in the Kumawood industry.

The comic actor said that many of his colleagues have made a lot of money and can now afford lavish lifestyles since they started producing content for the platform.

According to him, Kumawood actors and actresses used to earn less money to support themselves by acting in Kumawood movies.

He said:

"Since YouTube came, some actors and actresses have been able to buy cars and houses. I know some actors and actresses who could not even buy a plot of land despite appearing in many movies for over 15 years but today, people who has achieved success from YouTube have been able to build their own houses."

Sumsum Ahuofe explained that he and his colleagues had to participate in multiple movie projects to make a lot of money and become famous, but thanks to YouTube, it is now easy for them to achieve these things.

He said:

"I know it takes a lot of work to build your YouTube channel, but in the past, if you wanted to become famous, you needed to act in many movies for the audience to notice you. It was exhausting but with YouTube, you can share your content and get support from people for you to go viral."

The Kumawood actor added that the platform has also helped unearth new young talents for the Kumawood movie industry.

Watch the video below:

