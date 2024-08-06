Sumsum Ahuofe attacked musician Safo Newman in the middle of an interview and questioned his posture and "dull" demeanour

The actor expressed dissatisfaction with the musician's overly calm posture and advised him to be a bit more active

Safo Newman explained to the actor that was his natural temperament, pointing out that every human being was built differently

Popular Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe attacked musician Safo Newman during a live interview with Poleeno Multimedia, igniting an exchange between the two.

Sumsum expressed his dissatisfaction with Safo Newman's overly calm posture. He questioned why the musician appeared so "dull" and advised him to adopt a more active demeanour.

Sumsum's complaint is a common criticism faced by Safo Newman, whose temperament has often been perceived as too calm for his line of work.

During the interview, Safo Newman responded to the actor's criticism by explaining that his calm demeanour reflected his innate temperament, which God gave to him.

He stressed that every individual was built differently and that it was unreasonable to expect everyone to exhibit the same level of energy and expressiveness. This turn of events sparked reactions from social media users who agreed with Sumsum's sentiments but criticised his approach to his critique.

Sumsum Ahoufe and Safo Newman set tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Last Buri1al said:

Nkokora Sɛm no dɔɔso do do arrh😭

HisRoyalMajestyAkwasiforeigner commented:

Like play like play let's all look at Safo New man very well.. Just look at how hey dey use his left hand.. S3 3fa m’ano paaa..Sark kraaa mfa neho

iverson444 wrote:

ni gyimi bi sumsum no de3 gyimie nkowaa

ackahprince21 said:

observation mpo nie na personal experience 😂

Safo Newman promotes song

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh last month, Safo Newman premiered a song on his TikTok titled All The Way, which attracted reactions from social media users.

The musician made a video jamming to the new song in his home, rocking a fashionable outfit as he sang the melodious tune.

Some fans pointed out the song's catchy nature and showed support, while others gave him tips on areas he could improve.

