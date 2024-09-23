A video of Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, unveiling the source of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's beef has surfaced online

He noted that it is a spiritual matter and that no artiste would breakthrough if the two renowned musicians unite

Netizens were, however, sceptical about his comment and refuted the claim in the comments section of the video

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has opened up about the feud between Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

In an interview on HitzFM, Ajagurah noted that the feud between the two is a spiritual matter which is relatively good for the success of incoming artists in the country.

Ajagurajah is speaking on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's feud. Image source: Shatta Wale, Ajagurajah, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

He noted that without the feud, no incoming artists, including hitmakers like Black Sherif and others, would have made it in Ghana's music industry. Therefore, he implored Ghanaians to pray that the feud never ends.

He further stated that the rift between the two musicians caused a split in the listenership of both musicians, thereby allowing some to listen to other artistes like Blacko and the like.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ajagurajah's comment

Ghanaians who saw the video greeted Ajagurajah's comment with mixed reactions. However, many were sceptical about Ajagurajah's claim.

@Kobbymens8 wrote:

"Eii.'

@SmallantJ wrote:

"U no listen Sia."

@brymoabe wrote:

"Masa masa."

@SmallantJ wrote:

"Relax."

@ykbatoo__ wrote:

"clout lol."

@SmallantJ wrote:

"Oh I see. Ɛkɔw."

@immanuel_achina wrote:

"Just creating unnecessary controversies. We need Peace."

@SmallantJ wrote:

"Hmmm."

@kobby_zabs1 wrote:

"It doesn’t make sense to me. Does it has to be like that for all artists?"

@SmallantJ wrote:

"Thought as much."

@EtornamSmith wrote:

"Chale we taya mpo everyday this tomorrow that oh chale."

@dicson270 wrote:

"Wei, and someone will sit there and say he’s making sense."

@RMAsmithayo wrote:

"This man ankasa ah."

Ajagurajah brags about his wealth

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian spiritualist Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has bragged about his wealth on social media. In a video, he showed off some of his acquired luxurious properties.

One of them was a watch he claimed was worth a mansion. The spiritual leader flaunted his $300K Richard Millie Watch, claiming that its price could be used to purchase a mansion.

Netizens who saw the video drooled and shared their views in the video's comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh