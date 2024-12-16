The Believers Worship Centre's Stephen Adom Kyei Duah welcomed some members of the NDC on Sunday, December 15, 2024

He commended them for returning to the church to testify after their political party emerged victorious after the 2024 elections

Many have called Adom Kyei as a sycophant as they talked about a previous video of him praying for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The founder of the Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during his church sermon following the declaration of the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as president-elect.

Adom Kyei Duah endorses John Dramani Mahama after blessing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia before the 2024 elections. Image Credit: @stephenadomkyeiduah

Source: Instagram

Adom Kyei endorses the NDC

During his church sermon on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Prophet Adom Kyei acknowledged the presence of some members of the NDC who worshipped at his church on Sunday.

In a video, he noted that they came to him for prayers before the 2024 elections and due to God's intervention, they emerged victorious.

Adom Nyame, as he is affectionately called, thanked the NDC members for returning to the church to testify of their victory in the 2024 elections.

He ended his message by shouting out the NDC's catchphrase, ɛyɛ zu, and the rest of the congregation responded by saying ɛyɛ za. He noted that it was their greeting and had to acknowledge it.

Reactions to Adom Kyei switching sides

Many people in the comments section referred to Prophet Adom Kyei Duah as a sycophant after he showered serious prayers on NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@johelijeh said:

"This allo prophets err😂 after covering Bawumia’s head and baring praying for Mahama thinking Bawumia would rather win, he is back saying 3y3 zu🤣 3y3 ony3🤣😂"

@iam_P2_ said:

"Even a pastor funfool Bawumia 😂😂"

@JnrSamad said:

"Ne be the same man said God would make it possible for Alhaji Bawumia nor? 🙈🤣🤣😹🫢"

@sfoxez said:

"As soon this man covered Bawumia with this I said that is Bad 🤐"

Lil Win sprays GH₵200 notes on Adom Kyei

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win fellowshipped with the members of Believers Worship Center at their Sunday service.

In a video that went viral online, the Kumawood actor sprayed cedi notes on the church founder, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

Lil Win's gesture towards the pastor garnered lovely reactions from social media users who admired the actor's kind heart.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh