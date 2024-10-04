Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland shared an inspiring video of her 64-year-old mother speaking about her desire to join the final day of the anti-galamsey protest

She noted that she would join her daughter on Saturday, October 5, 2024, and encouraged everyone to come out to get their voices heard

The video touched many Ghanaians, while others talked about how beautiful and young Ama's mother looked

Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland shared an emotional video of her mother's plans to join the anti-galamsey protest. The three-day protest started on Thursday, October 3, and will end on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Ama Burland's 64-year-old mum participates in anti-galamsey protest. Image Credit: @ama_burland

Source: Twitter

Ama Burland's mother to protest

In the video, Ama Burland asked her mother whether she would join the anti-galamsey protest and she responded in the affirmative. Her mother noted that she would join the final day of the protest on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

In the video, the co-host of the controversial podcast, Rants, Bants and Confessions asked her mother why she wanted to participate.

She responded by saying that if those in authority were killing its citizens, it was prudent of her to take to the streets. Ama's mother encouraged everyone to support and have their voice heard.

In the video caption on her X account, the social media influencer said her mother was 64, and the youth had no excuse not to join the protest. She further expressed gratitude to God for the kind of home she came from.

"Everyday I thank God for the home I was raised in. My mom is 64 and coming for the protest. You have no excuseeee😭 #SayNoToGalamsey"

Ama Burland's mother to protest.

Reactions to Ama Burland's video

Many people in the comment section admired Ama Burland's mother's beauty. They talked about how young she looked despite being 64. Others also commended her mother for her desire to join the anti-galamsey protest.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@that_fine_gen said:

"She looks like she’s in her late 40s . She can’t be 64."

@kwesi_kudoh said:

"Now we know where the look is coming from. Judging from your mum, your guy should just put the ring on it. Past, present and future beauty ankasa"

@bonds_owen said:

"Your Mom looks so good at her age 💯"

@naadeix said:

"The Ga is killing me🤣🤣 but period auntie!!! #StopGalamseyNow #FreetheCitizens"

Protestors ban Shatta Wale's songs

YEN.com.gh reported that many Ghanaians marched from Okponglo to the Black Stars Square to protest against illegal mining, known in Ghana as galamsey, and demanded the release of 53 arrested people.

In a video, the protestors stopped a DJ from playing dancehall musician Shatta Wale's songs after the musician's recent disagreements with the protestors.

The dancehall musician recently expressed his disapproval of the protests and got into heated exchanges with many of the youth on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh