Ahuofe Patri Speaks About Pressure On Her To Settle Down And Start A Family
- Ahuofe Patri has shed light on some of the pressures she receives from close relatives pushing her to settle down
- The actress established has plans of waiting for her perfect suitor and would not be swayed by the pressure
- Her remarks resonated with several fans who took to social media to share their thoughts
Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has opened up about her troubles from relatives who are overly concerned about her personal relationship.
In a recent interview with Felicia Osei, she recounted her experience dealing with pressure, especially during family gatherings.
Ahuofe Patri on how she deals with marital pressure
The Ghanaian actress is one of Ghana's most followed female celebrities thanks to her role as Patricia in Kofi Asamoah's The Adventures of Kalybos.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Ahuofe Patri shared more about her personal life, saying she believes there is a perfect man out there for her.
Despite her anticipation, the actress maintains she would not be rushed by her family members' wishes.
She explained that several people had asked her to lower her standards and accept any man's offer so she could marry and start a family.
The Ghanaian was rumoured to be dating her colleague Kalybos, who married this year. She debunked the rumours that suggested she was ever romantically related to Kalybos.
Ahuofe Patri also said that if people believed that she was involved with Kalybos, it would mean that both of them did their jobs well.
Ghanaians react to Ahuofe Patri's remarks
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ahuofe Patri's marital pressure.
@MacGyamfi said:
I laugh saaaaa... Good show 🤗😂👏🏾
@G8dfella wrote:
Them say she reach the "Ice block is sold here" stage. 😭
@FrederickAmpom3 noted:
Feli niee3 ahuof3 niee3🙏. Wish u duin well .
Ahuofe Patri receives offer from fuel attendant
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ahuofe Patri had visited a fuel station to get gas for her vehicle and met a pump attendant who admired her.
The young man, who was mesmerised by the actress' beauty, offered to give her his monthly salary as a token of his love for her.
His statement had Ahuofe Patri in fits of laughter as she recorded him with her phone and asked him to repeat what he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh