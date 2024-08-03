Ahuofe Patri has shed light on some of the pressures she receives from close relatives pushing her to settle down

The actress established has plans of waiting for her perfect suitor and would not be swayed by the pressure

Her remarks resonated with several fans who took to social media to share their thoughts

Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, popularly known as Ahuofe Patri, has opened up about her troubles from relatives who are overly concerned about her personal relationship.

In a recent interview with Felicia Osei, she recounted her experience dealing with pressure, especially during family gatherings.

Ahuofe Patri talks about marital pressure Photo source: instagram/PriscillaOpokuAgyemang

Source: Instagram

Ahuofe Patri on how she deals with marital pressure

The Ghanaian actress is one of Ghana's most followed female celebrities thanks to her role as Patricia in Kofi Asamoah's The Adventures of Kalybos.

Ahuofe Patri shared more about her personal life, saying she believes there is a perfect man out there for her.

Despite her anticipation, the actress maintains she would not be rushed by her family members' wishes.

She explained that several people had asked her to lower her standards and accept any man's offer so she could marry and start a family.

The Ghanaian was rumoured to be dating her colleague Kalybos, who married this year. She debunked the rumours that suggested she was ever romantically related to Kalybos.

Ahuofe Patri also said that if people believed that she was involved with Kalybos, it would mean that both of them did their jobs well.

Ghanaians react to Ahuofe Patri's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ahuofe Patri's marital pressure.

@MacGyamfi said:

I laugh saaaaa... Good show 🤗😂👏🏾

@G8dfella wrote:

Them say she reach the "Ice block is sold here" stage. 😭

@FrederickAmpom3 noted:

Feli niee3 ahuof3 niee3🙏. Wish u duin well .

Ahuofe Patri receives offer from fuel attendant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ahuofe Patri had visited a fuel station to get gas for her vehicle and met a pump attendant who admired her.

The young man, who was mesmerised by the actress' beauty, offered to give her his monthly salary as a token of his love for her.

His statement had Ahuofe Patri in fits of laughter as she recorded him with her phone and asked him to repeat what he said.

