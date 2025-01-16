Gisela Amponsah, in a video she shared online about furnishing her new two-bedroom apartment, showed the expensive curtains she purchased

The content creator said she bought them for GH¢10k and said even though it sounded pricey, it was worth the money and exactly what she wanted

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were astounded by the price of the curtains and expressed respect for Gisela's heavy purse

Ghanaian content creator Gisela Amponsah stated that she spent GH¢10,000 on curtains for her new two-bedroom apartment.

She shared this update in a recent video, where she showed the progress of furnishing her new home.

Gisela Amponsah buys new curtains for her apartment. Photo source: giselaamponsah

Source: Instagram

Many of Gisela's followers were surprised by the expensive curtains, which she described as exactly what she wanted.

While some were amazed by the price, others praised her financial strength and taste. Gisela, however, clarified that there was a more affordable array of curtains people could select from, but she chose that particular one based on personal taste.

Gisela Amponsah recently moved into the two-bedroom apartment after spending three years in her former one-bedroom space.

In an earlier video, she explained that she had outgrown the old apartment and wanted a larger space to match her growth. She credited her faith and determination for making the upgrade possible.

On her YouTube channel, which has 46,700 subscribers, Gisela shared a detailed apartment tour. The video showed how she was furnishing and personalising the space to suit her style.

Reacting to people asking her how she could afford to spend that much on curtains, she mentioned that she had three sources of income.

Gisela Amposnah impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

bnaa37 said:

"A friend bought couch for 36,000 cedis at keita yesterday and I’ve still in shock like that someone’s four years rent."

Ay eL wrote:

"Not me complaining about my 450gh 3in1 curtains , but vhim imma still buy ittt.😂"

The Maestro commented:

"Miss Gisela how will you wash them if incase they get dirty in the future ? Are you going to uninstall all of them??"

Nihaad💍 said:

"Eeeeii 10,000gh for curtains!! and some of us need capital to start a small business."

Ghost 👻commented:

"I paid 125,000gh for my 4 bedroom apartment. I thought they scammed me tho but it’s actually nice."

ALMED said:

"Where una dey find this money? Nawa oo."

Janice | Lifestyle Creator said:

"Girl are we having a house warming??🤭🤭Love how the place is coming together."

Lil Win on building a house

In an interview, Lil Win explained that he did not own a house, stating that he would rather invest in a business and a school over a home.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor mentioned that building a business was not an easy task but that it was rewarding in the long term.

Lil Win's statement about why he does not own a house sparked reactions from social media users who shared their opinions on his views.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh