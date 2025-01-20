Kumasi-based political activist, Appiah Stadium, introduced his two beautiful daughters to President John Dramani Mahama upon the President's visit to Kumasi

At the Ridge Condos, the newly sworn-in President was seen exchanging pleasantries with Appiah Stadium's daughters

The video melted many hearts who admired the President's humility in making time to interact with the young ladies

Staunch National Democratic Congres (NDC) supporter Appiah Stadium introduced his two daughters to President John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama meets Appiah Stadium's daughters

In a heartwarming video that went viral on social media, Appiah Stadium introduced his two beautiful daughters to President Mahama upon the President's visit to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The President was in Kumasi on January 19, 2025, to participate in the first Akwasidae of the year, which was held at the Manhyia Palace.

In the viral video, the newly sworn-in President stood at the entrance of Ridge Condos as he exchanged pleasantries with Appiah Stadium's daughters and got to know them better.

The two young girls were clad in white. They rocked a white flowing dress made out of beautiful lace fabric. They wore similar hairstyles: a cornrow ponytail with a fringe and styled with colourful beads.

Reactions to Mahama meeting Appiah Stadium's kids

Many people in the comment section were touched by President Mahama's taking the time to interact with and get to know Appiah Stadium's daughters.

Others also talked about how beautiful and well-mannered the young ladies were, as they complimented them with kind words.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the viral video of Appiah Stadium's daughters meeting President Mahama:

Kobby General said:

"I have learnt my lesson: If Appiah Stadium has some form of formal Education he would would have gotten some appointment. This would have been his opportunity...Education is never a scam 🥺🥺🥺."

Obaapaa 🦋🦋 said:

"Jm pls give appiah stadium an appointment to keep him busy this man dey worry too much 🤣🤣🤣."

adelaidebunatal said:

"Minister of hype appiah stadium😁❤✌."

RJ Bala said:

"The way Appiah Stadium dey call JM Oluman de3 😂😂😂 Kuffour go be what? 😃"

Julius Dudimah said:

"The way JM has time for Appiah stadium is lovely."

ABDUL A² said:

"APPIAH stadium should be given all the stadiums 🏟️in Ghana to manage."

Marian akuamoah said:

"His kids are beautiful ooh wow."

Mr_Pastore🙌🏿 said:

"But real oo if Appiah Stadium go school Anka he will be the Ashanti regional minister oo😂..cause Mahama Dey check him waa."

Ibrahim Mahama rewards Appiah Stadium

YEN.com.gh reported that staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter Appiah Stadium announced that he was rewarded for his loyalty to the ruling party.

In a video, he said he received a Toyota vehicle from the younger brother of the incoming President, Ibrahim Mahama.

The Kumasi-based political activist expressed profound gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for the car gift.

Many people took to the comments to praise Ibrahim, while others gushed over the car gift Appiah Stadium had received.

