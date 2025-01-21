Enock Darko, in a video, showed affection to his wife, Deborah, as one of them prepared to board a flight at the Kotoka International Airport

The comic actor held his wife tight and closer to him as they posed for a photo shoot session in front of a terminal

The video of Enock Darko and his beautiful wife, Deborah, at the airport, triggered massive traction on social media

Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell and his beautiful wife Deborah courted attention after they were spotted at the airport in a viral video.

Enock Darko shows his beautiful wife affection at the airport. Photo source: @watabombshell

Source: Instagram

The famous actor and his wife have frequently shared footage of their private moments and shown affection to each other on social media since they tied the knot in a plush wedding ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on December 21, 2024.

Enock Darko recently shared a throwback video of himself and Deborah from when they started their romantic relationship at a young age and before the actor became an overnight sensation in the Nigerian movie industry.

The former TV3 Talented Kidz contestant's wife also spoiled him with a shopping spree and food date at the mall as he celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

The actor's wife also threw him a surprise private birthday party, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Enock Darko shows affection to his wife

Enock Darko took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself and his beautiful wife, Deborah, at the Kotoka International Airport.

In the viral video, the Nigerian-based comic actor held his wife tight and closer to him as they posed for a photo shoot session in front of a terminal.

Enock Darko could not keep his eyes off Deborah as she held her luggage and appeared to be travelling outside Ghana.

Below is the video of Enock Darko and his wife at the airport:

Enock Darko and wife stir reactions

The video of Enock Darko showing affection to his wife, Deborah, triggered many reactions from their fans in the comment section of the social media post. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

officialmercychristian__ commented:

"You dey oppress na u still de warn person nawa ooo. Not again this year. Na so so anniversary we go hear. God, I'm not a stone."

jhill_junior said:

"Love is a Beautiful thing ❤️."

toosweet_princess commented:

"Maame Yaa, come and seeee😂😂."

northernking78 said:

"Jealousy go kill many ah swear😂😂."

EfyaEli commented:

"Wahala for single people like us 😁."

MR PARKER said:

"Maame Yaa will catch you 😅."

Enock Darko and wife have private dinner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enock Darko and his wife Deborah had a private dinner at a plush restaurant.

The comic actor and his wife drank an expensive wine as they interacted with each other and anticipated the serving of their food.

Enock Darko and his wife could not hide their excitement as they were served tasty, expensive international dishes, including French Fries, which they consumed.

Source: YEN.com.gh