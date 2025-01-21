Twene Jonas has finally spoken about the alleged deportation of his copycat, Young Don, and what transpired

The social commentator stated that he was not sure how true the news was and noted some of the mistakes Young Don did

Twene Jonas shared some of the tactics he used that kept him insulated from trouble despite harshly critiquing public figures

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has finally addressed the rumours about the alleged deportation of his copycat, Young Don.

The outspoken social media personality delved into the issue, shedding light on mistakes he believed led to the alleged situation while cautioning others about the challenges of copying his radical approach.

Twene Jonas has become famous for his unfiltered commentary on Ghanaian politics and societal issues and has built a massive following online with his blunt style.

Young Don, who relocated to the US more recently, sought to emulate Jonas by creating videos that harshly criticised leaders. While this approach gained attention, it drew significant backlash from Ghanaians in the diaspora and back home.

Recently, rumours began circulating that Young Don had been deported from the US. While Jonas admitted he could not verify the authenticity of the claims, he was quick to point out flaws in Young Don’s approach. According to Jonas, blindly imitating his style without understanding his approach was a costly mistake.

The social commentator explained that while his critiques often push boundaries, he has insurance in place that protects him from potential repercussions. He disclosed that despite multiple attempts by his detractors to have him deported, the strategies and resources at his disposal have kept him out of trouble.

Jonas stressed that copying his style was not advisable, as most individuals do not have the backing or knowledge required to mitigate the risks associated with his methods. He further noted the importance of recognising limits and avoiding crossing certain lines, a principle he claimed Young Don and others attempting to imitate him often disregard.

Young Don's alleged deportation stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user5185335798456 said:

"Tell them, Those that are learning from you to stop else they will be hold responsibly."

jonneygbedemah commented:

"Ewose wonan gyima bibiso. l really liked that statement."

KOOKYEA BB said:

"Please don't disclose your secret to anyone."

Mr Kobby wrote:

"Let forget everything this man is wise He always hide his location young don don't know the secret."

Born To Win 🇬🇭 commented:

"No wonder you insult anyhow because you have a spiritual protection."

Twene Jonas shows off luxury car

Aside from bashing leaders, Twene Jonas has a penchant for luxury living. The social media commentator, in a video that went viral recently, flaunted his BMW.

YEN.com.gh reported that Jonas showed the expensive-looking interior of the car and flaunted numerous dollar bills as he bragged about his wealth to his online audience.

The social media personality talked about the features of the car and what it was capable of doing on the road.

