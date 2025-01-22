TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, turned many heads online when she posted a picture showing off her fine legs

The Delay Show host wore a black pair of shorts and a yellow tank top, dashing in her heavy makeup and bob wig

Many people spoke about her fine legs, while others could not help but comment on how beautiful she looked in the picture

Seasoned media personality Deloris Fripong Manso, known in showbiz as Delay, has caused a stir online with a photo showing off her fine legs.

Delay flaunts fine legs

Delay took to her verified Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of herself with her millions of followers.

In the picture, she posed by sitting comfortably in a single wooden chair while holding her iPhone and looking into the camera.

The ever-gorgeous TV host showed off her flawless and beautiful legs in a pair of very short black shorts.

She paired the shorts with a yellow tank top. The Delay Show host decided to spice up her look by showing off a piece of her bra.

The Delay Foods CEO flaunted her beautiful self by ditching her natural look and opting for heavy makeup that elevated her beauty. She wore a bob wig that had its ends neatly trimmed and curled inwards.

In the caption of the post, she told her millions of followers and fans that she had just come onto the platform to make a post to say to them that she loved them.

"I just want to say , I love you ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Reactions to Delay's picture

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame and several other social media users thronged to the comment section to express their admiration for Delay and tell her how much they loved her.

Many could not help but comment on her flawless and beautiful legs which she flaunted in the picture. They described it as looking like milk and honey.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Delay's beautiful picture:

okyeamekwame said:

"King of Queens. I dey feel you like your nerves."

dorothyyartey8 said:

"skin like milk & honey."

debbie_yebbie said:

"And I just want to say I love you too mami 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️."

oliverklothing said:

"Honamm S))nor❤️😍 Akonkonsafo) Adesoa😂 Eno Afia Honampa Delay Sardine😂."

agtheseamstress said:

"I am your social media bestie but you don’t know 😁."

amazingkobby said:

"Yayyyyy Ododo) adamfo Odo broniii Obaa Afia S)))nor ❤️❤️🙌🙌 Piawwwwww👏👏👏👏"

kingalbinoo said:

"Wow! I love you mores 😍❤️."

mensaheric19 said:

"Eiiii, my sweet paaaapaaaa, I really like u."

kwamedapaah116 said:

"I love 💝 💕 ❤️ you too ❤️❤️❤️🔥😍😍😍."

Code Micky hangs out with Delay

YEN.com.gh reported that comic Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber Code Micky hung out with media personality Delay, and the video went viral on social media.

In a trending video, Code Micky was seen cracking his usual jokes with The Delay Show host, making her laugh hard.

The interaction between Delay and Code Micky excited many social media users who spoke about their admiration for their bond.

