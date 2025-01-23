Kofi Job Gyebi and his wife, Esther Okyere Gyebi have visited the Tafo Government, Manhyia Government and Atonsu hospitals

The renowned road contractor, through his foundation, donated GH₵ 1 million to support patients who could not settle their medical bills

The Kofi Job Foundation also sponsored the surgery for three children battling cancer and donated some important medical equipment

Ghanaian businessman Kofi Job Gyebi and his beautiful wife, Esther Okyere Gyebi, made a generous gesture towards patients in multiple medical facilities in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

In recent years, the renowned road contractor and his wife set up the Kofi Job Foundation to embark on philanthropic activities and help needy individuals who have had challenges affording necessities.

Kofi Job and his wife recently received massive plaudits for sponsoring the education of needy students and clearing the medical bills for patients at Suntreso Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

During the Christmas festivities in 2024, the Kofi Job Foundation reached out to over 1000 vulnerable people, including widows, orphans, and persons with disabilities.

Kofi Job Gyebi and his wife, Esther Okyere Gyebi, provided them with rice, cooking oil, and chicken to enable them to celebrate the festivities.

Kofi Job and wife settle medical bills

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Job Gyebi and his beautiful wife, Mrs Esther Okyere Gyebi, visited three major medical facilities: Tafo Government, Manhyia Government Hospital and the Atonsu Hospital.

The couple and their entourage made grand entrances as they arrived at the premises of the various hospitals in their numerous expensive and full-size luxurious SUV vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a 2024 Lexus LX 600 and others.

Kofi Job and Mrs Esther Okyere Gyebi donated GH₵ 1 million to support patients who could not settle their medical bills while they were admitted to hospitals for various medical treatments.

The renowned road contractor also sponsored the surgery for three children battling cancer at the Atonsu Hospital. The Kofi Job Foundation donates three incubators to Manhyia District Hospital.

Through their foundation, Kofi Job Gyebi and Mrs Esther Okyere also pledged to purchase more necessary medical equipment for the Tafo Government, Manhyia Government Hospital and the Atonsu Hospital to dispense quality medical care for individuals in the various local communities in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Below is the video of Kofi Job and his wife visiting multiple hospitals:

Kofi Job and wife's gesture stirs reactions

The video of Kofi Job Gyebi and his wife, Mrs Esther Okyere, visiting the Tafo Government, Manhyia Government Hospital and the Atonsu Hospital to settle the patients' medical bills gained massive traction on social media, with many Ghanaians commending them for their generous gesture.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ELEMENT commented:

"Humanity 🥰."

@julz_wdk said:

"Kofi Job dey do some show working physical GHS 1 million yesterday Charley to pay off some bills at Manhyia hospital, if u noh come work yesterday u do ur body."

Mmr_Maker1 commented:

"He and his wife are so generous. Many God bless them."

Kofi Job ships six cars to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Job Gyebi and his associates trooped to the Tema Port to claim six cars he had shipped to Ghana from abroad.

The renowned road contractor purchased six expensive luxury vehicles, including a Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan and a Mercedes AMG G63.

In a video, Kofi Job Gyebi's new cars were displayed in the compound of his massive mansion in Kumasi, attracting reactions from netizens.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

