Akrobeto, in a video, visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to inspect the ongoing renovation works

He praised Otumfuo Osei II for launching his Heal Komfo Anokye Project to raise funds for the renovation

Akrobeto criticised the Asantehene's critics, who insulted him over his project and urged them to apologise

Famous Ghanaian TV presenter and comic actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has praised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the renovation work at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The Asantehene launched his Heal Komfo Anokye Project in November 2023 to raise funds to rejuvenate the 70-year-old medical facility in the Ashanti Region after news of severe damage to the building and its equipment, which threatened the lives of staff and patients emerged.

The hospital's wards, constructed in 1954, had not seen substantial renovations since then, making it necessary to bring them up to modern standards comparable to those of leading teaching hospitals worldwide.

As part of his efforts to revitalise and modernise the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Otumfuo Osei Tutu II opened the doors for individuals and corporate bodies to make significant donations to reach the targeted US$10 million needed for the renovation project.

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project was part of the Asantehene's initiative to embark on legacy initiatives to celebrate his 25th anniversary as the king of the Asante Kingdom. The project kicked off with renovation works on the facility's leaking roofs.

Akrobeto visits KATH, praises Otumfuo

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, actor Akrobeto visited the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to see the recent renovation work.

The Kumawood actor entered a ward with the hospital's staff and commended Otumfuo Osei II for launching the Heal Komfo Anokye Project to restore the hospital to good condition.

In an interaction with the staff, Akrobeto criticised the Asantehene's critics, who insulted him after he began his project. He urged the critics to visit Otumfuo and apologise for smearing his name.

He said:

"It was over a year ago when Otumfuo embarked on his project to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and solicited help from people. Many people said some inappropriate things you cannot tell the elderly. I am standing here today. Anyone who spoke ill against Otumfuo should beg him for forgiveness."

The UTV Real News program host later knelt and thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his good gesture, describing him as a 'godsent" figure who cared about the people in his kingdom.

Akrobeto's praise of Otumfuo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Asante Barima commented:

"Don't forget that the total cost for the project was estimated at around $10M, and the King alone paid half of it, which is $5M. You can do the maths and convert it to cedis. He is the King of Kings."

Elijah Gyasi Nimako said:

"Awww hmmm the way People insulted Otumfo) paaa I was in my room and I was just crying he may have his bad days but insulting him hmmmm well🥹🥹🥹😔."

O D commented:

"Otumfo Nyame Kese is we the Asantes, our GOD on the land, and we will always worship him whether they like it or not."

Oheneba Osafoh said:

"Piawwwww.......Uncle Akrobeto thanks for being honest."

