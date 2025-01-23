Akuapem Poloo, in a discussion with blogger Zionfelix, displayed the 24 awards she has won in her illustrious career

The Discovery Of The Year at the recent Ghana Movie Awards was proud of her achievements and showed off her plaques

In their interview, Akuapem Poloo shared her experience at the GMAs and how it went, detailing the upsides and the downsides

Popular Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, has flaunted 24 awards she has won throughout her career in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

Actress Akuapem Poloo shows off her 24 awards in an interview with blogger Zionfelix. Photo source: akuapem_poloo

The actress, who was crowned Discovery of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Movie Awards, proudly displayed her plaques as a show of her hard work and success in the entertainment industry.

In the interview, Poloo shared her excitement about the recognition, especially her recent win at the Ghana Movie Awards, where she was honoured for her role in Widow’s Gift, a film directed and produced by Juliet Ibrahim.

She expressed deep gratitude for the recognition, thanking those who believed in her and played a part in her journey, including her producers and the Ghana Movie Awards organisers.

While showcasing her 24 awards, Poloo reflected on the growth of her career and how far she’s come since her first nomination at the Ghana Movie Awards in 2016.

Akuapem Poloo also discussed her experience at the 2024 GMAs. She shared some of the challenges she witnessed at the ceremony, including the lack of publicity for the event, which she felt affected its visibility.

Despite the setbacks, she expressed gratitude for her win and the opportunity to be part of the ceremony.

Akuapem Poloo wins hearts with her awards

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after watching Akuapem Poloo's interview with Zionfelix.

LevenKotey said:

"Akuapim Poloo, the discovery of the year."

cheffasuley commented:

"Woooow Hajia Polo is really a more matured and fantastic lady now. more blessings."

yaafrimpong3298 said:

"Akuapem Poloo you are a really beautiful lady💕 Congratulations to you."

_cee_akozua wrote:

"I said my dear she’s the most respectful Celeb I have ever met oo🥰 for the fact she doesn’t care whether you are a celeb or not..she gives respect to everybody."

benningobengantwi said:

"Congratulations🎉🥳👏 dearie❣️❣️. Allah is not done with you yet, he has just started. More wins."

hajiaredemption commented

"Congratulations 🎉 👏May God continue to Bless Mr @fredericknuamah 🙏yes He’s indeed a kind hearted person."

