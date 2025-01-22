Star actress Jackie Appiah dropped a lovely message after she was crowned the Best Actress in the 14th Ghana Movie Awards for her role in Red Carpet

She dropped pictures of the green corset gown she wore at the ceremony, and in her message, she thanked God and her fans for their unwavering support

Many people took to the comments section to congratulate Jackie Appiah while others talked about how beautiful she looked at the annual music awards

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian-Canadian actress Jackie Appiah dropped a touching message after winning the coveted award at the 14th Ghana Music Awards.

Jackie Appiah speaks after winning Best Actress at the 14th Ghana Movie Awards. Image Credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah wins Best Actress

In a powerful message on her Instagram page, Jackie announced that she had been adjudged the Best Actress at the recently held Ghana Movie Awards. She noted that she won the award for her leading role in Red Carpet.

"Over the weekend, I won the best actress in a leading role at the 14th Ghana Movie Awards with the movie, ‘Red Carpet’."

In the message, Jackie expressed how grateful she was to God and her fans. She spoke about how grateful she was for the journey and how honoured she was to have been accorded the recognition.

"Grateful to God; Grateful to my fans; Grateful for the journey and honored by the recognition. From the stage to my heart. I am so humbled. Thank you so much Ghana 🙏🏾❤️❤️ #ghanamovieawards."

Jackie Appiah's outfit at GMA 2025

In the Instagram post, she shared beautiful pictures of the green star-studded corseted gown she wore at the awards ceremony.

The green gown was styled with green beads, which matched the green colour of the lace fabric used in sewing the corset.

She wore a frontal lace wig with her edges neatly combed through the wig and secured into a ponytail. She wore heavy makeup and her bright smile made her look more beautiful.

The pictures were captured in the lounge and living room inside her multi-million dollar mansion.

Reactions to Jackie Appiah's message about GMAs

Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe, Ghanaian actors Juliet Ibrahim, James Gardiner, Harold Amenyah, and several others thronged to the comments section to congratulate Jackie.

Others also talked about how beautiful she looked in her green corset gown, as they showered her with compliments. Meanwhile, in November 2024, Jackie won Best Actress at the 2024 AMAA for the same Red Carpet movie.

funkejenifaakindele said:

"My baby ❤️❤️❤️."

julietibrahim said:

"Congrats hun."

_.michelleowusu said:

"Congratulations, Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jamesgardinergh said:

"Congratulations Jackie 🥂."

clementosuarez said:

"Mpapa hemaa."

realmercyaigbe said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️."

vanessa_gyimah said:

"Congrats beautiful !!!😍😍😍👏🏾👏🏾."

globaladusafowah said:

"3f3 paaaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations big fish ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d said:

"Congratulations sis😍❤️."

bteflon said:

"Congratulations superstar 🙌🙌🙌."

haroldamenyah said:

"Congratulations Jackie❤️."

Akuapem Poloo shines at Ghana Movie Awards

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo was adjudged the Discovery of the Year at the prestigious 14th Ghana Movie Awards.

The awards show was held on January 18, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, with Ghanaian personalities in the movie industry awarded for their hard work.

The awards were presented to actresses, actors, filmmakers, directors, and makeup artists selected from Ghana and across Africa. Among these was Akuapem Poloo for her role in Widow's Gift.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh