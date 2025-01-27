Nana Ama McBrown in a video she shared on her TikTok page sang Black Sherif's Lord I'm Amazed word for word to the amazement of social media users

The actress who was dressed in a fashionable outfit looked excited as she recited the lyrics of the song while it played in the background

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed admiration for the actress and noted how multitalented she was

Popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has captivated Ghanaians on social media after sharing a TikTok video of herself singing Black Sherif’s latest song, ‘Lord I’m Amazed.’

In the video, McBrown, dressed in a stylish outfit, looked excited as she sang the lyrics word for word while the song played in the background. Fans praised her energy and talent, with many calling her multitalented in the comments section.

‘Lord I’m Amazed,’ Black Sherif’s new single, has been widely celebrated since its release. The 23-year-old musician described the song as a solemn prayer and a reflection of his gratitude and testimony. The track’s touching lyrics and spiritual tone have impressed music lovers, including several Ghanaian celebrities.

2025 is expected to be a busy year for Black Sherif, who plans to release his second album, ‘Iron Boy.’ The artiste has stated that he wants listeners to connect deeply with the message in his songs.

Aside from McBrown, socialite Efia Odo recently shared her admiration for ‘Lord I’m Amazed.’ In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she called the song beautiful and referenced its spiritual depth by quoting a Bible verse to buttress the message. Efia said the song moved her and expressed her appreciation for Black Sherif’s work.

Nana Ama McBrown impresses singing Blacko's jam

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tmkimcy22 said:

"If not blessings from God, how does she have a mind for all the learning? Multipurpose lady salute."

Madam Noire commented:

"God, I tap into the grace and impact of Nana Ama Mcbrown, extend my reach and let my life be an inspiration to all who encounter me. Let my life glorify you always, bless me with beauty as well 🤪 Amen."

Bra Quophy Burniton said:

"My question is, upon your busy schedule, how do u get time to learn these lyrics??? In fact wo y3 Malafaka Dope wate❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Bertha's Globe commented:

"Multi-talented Queen, Her Excellency 1, we love you🥰."

Abena Serwaa said:

"I literally watched this particular video more than 10 times. The words really touched me and you did good work with the lip syncing. You are too much."

Ewurama💕said:

"Lyk wow ….. she can literally sing any song word by word."

McBrown shares deportation story

McBrown may be successful now but she has faced challenges and failures in her life.

YEN.com.gh reported that she recently narrated how she was deported from the US and how she wept when the incident happened.

However, this led to the launch of her acting career. The story motivated many Ghanaians and her admirers.

