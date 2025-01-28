An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the embattled prophet, Elijah Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako's legal case

The case was adjourned until Monday, February 17, 2025, during court proceedings on Monday, January 27, 2025

Bishop Salifu Amoako, his wife and their sales assistant had been charged over Elrad Amoako's involvement in the East Legon crash

The couple had been charged over their son's involvement in an accident which claimed two lives at East Legon.

The defence counsel and state attorney, on Monday, January 27, 2025, pushed for the case to be adjourned until Monday, February 17, 2025.

Bishop Amoako, the General Overseer of Alive Chapel International and his wife Mouha landed in police grips after their teenage son, Elrad was involved in a tragic car crash, which claimed the lives of two teenagers, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh in East Legon on October 12, 2024. The couple's sales assistant Linda Bonsu Bempah was also arrested.

Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad recklessly drove his mother's car without a valid driving license, which collided with an Acura vehicle that caught fire, and tragically took the lives of the two teenage girls.

Bishop Amoako, his wife, and Linda were charged with failing to control Elrad and allowing him to operate a vehicle without a license after being arrested and arraigned before court for the first time.

The three individuals have all pled not guilty and are currently on bail of GHC50,000 each, with two sureties each.

Elrad Amoako was sentenced to six months in prison on December 19, 2024, by an Accra Juvenile and Family Court after pleading guilty to eight counts including man-slaughter, negligently causing harm, dangerous driving, and diving without a license.

The teenager is currently serving his sentence at the Senior Correctional Home. He was also ordered to surrender both his Ghanaian and American passports because he was deemed a flight risk.

On October 12, 2024, Linda, Bishop Amoako's wife's sales assistant, gave Elrad the key to their Jaguar F-Pace Sports SUV as they held a birthday party for their other son in their residence in East Legon.

Footage of the accident showed that Amoako's 16-year-old son, who was driving the car, was excessively speeding in the build-up to him crashing into the back of the other vehicle involved in the crash. The collision resulted in both vehicles catching fire.

The two teenage girls, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boateng, both 12 years old, were unfortunate as they were trapped inside the vehicle and tragically died.

Elrad Amoako and two others involved in the accident, who sustained injuries were subsequently admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

