Berla Mundi, in a social media post, offered advice to Ghanaian men involved in serious romantic relationships

The media personality's post came in reaction to Sam George's remarks about his wife taking care of him financially

Berla Mundi's relationship advice to Ghanaian men triggered mixed reactions from many social media users

Famous Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, advised Ghanaian men after Ningo-Prampram MP Sam Nartey George's recent remarks about his marriage.

Berla Mundi advises Ghanaian not men to use Sam George as an excuse to force their partners to take care of them. Photo source: @berlamundi and @samgeorgegh

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, the Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations appeared before the Appointments Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament for his vetting.

During his vetting, Sam George was asked by Ranking Member of the Appointments Committee and Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, whether he had a second source of income apart from the salary he earned from being a parliamentarian.

In response to Alexander Afenyo-Markin's question, the Ningo-Prampram MP made an interesting statement, acknowledging his wife Mrs Vera George as a resourceful and hardworking woman, who has provided financial support to him on many occasions.

Sam George's remarks garnered the attention of many Ghanaians on social media, including Berla Mundi, who offered a little advice to men in serious romantic relationships with their partners.

Berla Mundi advises Ghanaian men

During Sam George's vetting, Berla Mundi took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to advise Ghanaian men against using the politician's statement about his marriage as an excuse to depend on their partners for financial support.

The media personality, who recently courted pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with a baby bump at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in Accra on January 22, 2025, noted that she and other Ghanaian women would not agree to take care of their partners with their pocket money.

In Berla Mundi's social media post, she wrote:

"Dear Ghanaian men, don't use Sam George as an excuse to force us to take care of you! 'We no go gree '🫢🫣."

Below is Berla Mundi's social media post:

Berla Mundi's advice to men stirs reactions

Berla Mundi's advice to Ghanaian men not to use Sam George as an excuse in their relationships triggered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

FloraAcetyra commented:

"Let's be real-if you want to be treated like a king, you better come with some royal responsibilities!"

Bra_Abele said:

"You can’t tell us that. We want baby boy treatment."

__RayRyan commented:

"It has already been established 😂🤝🏽."

_nursingguy said:

"Association of Ghanaian Men no go gree with this one, Berla."

real_homie482 commented:

"Please take care of us we need it PLEASE 🙏🏾."

Mr_Signalz said:

"He said his wife takes care of him. And I think it’s the duty of every wife to take care of their husband."

Berla Mundi and husband make public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi and her husband David Tabi made a rare public appearance following their marriage.

The media personality and her husband looked stylish as they attended their close friend's plush wedding.

Many of Berla Mundi's fans took to social media to praise the TV3 presenter and her husband David Tabi.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh