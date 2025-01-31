Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere got many people admiring her beautiful looks when she posted pictures on social media

She rocked the outfit from one of her Office and Co by SA collections, while showing off her beautiful looks

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the dress, while others gushed over her

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, turned many heads online when she put one of her bosoms on display in new pictures.

Serwaa Amihere's outfit

Serwaa Amihere shared beautiful pictures of herself rocking a lovely dress from Office and Co by SA on her Instagram page.

The shirtdress was made out of plain brown fabric with a touch of African print around the inner collar and the waistline.

The seasoned broadcaster rocked a neatly fixed frontal lace wig that was styled into a curly and messy bun with a portion of the hair hanging on each side of her face.

She styled her look by wearing simple designer bracelets and a sparkling watch. She carried a beautiful bright red mini bag and shoes of the same colour.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the owner of Office and Co by SA encouraged her followers to wear a style that spoke of success.

"Own the room this Friday in a sleek shirt dress with a bold touch of African print- by @officeandcobysa. Never forget to wear style that speaks success 😁❤️."

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's shirtdress

Many people thronged to the comment section of the post to admire Serwaa's outfit. They talked about how beautifully she looked in the pictures.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

priscyofori said:

"These pictures are beautiful but they would have looked more beautiful if you had buttoned up.😍😍😍😍."

entertainment.yard said:

"I read comments for a living 😢."

abumustafiali said:

"Fine beb 🔥❤️that’s why she’s always called as miss independent 👏❤️❤️."

nana_akosua_adwubi_ said:

Beautiful Serwaa ❤️❤️."

powerpecs said:

"Dazzling & Stunning."

aclement9 said:

"So when u close ya bosoms, what will happen dear ?? Oh u people should dress decent as the youths are watching u guys ..u people are leading the youths to hell ..sigh."

Serwaa flaunts fine obroni legs

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned media personality Serwa Amihere flaunted her fine legs as she rocked a black long-sleeved dress with a thigh-high cut.

Serwaa dined with Khosi Twala, the winner of the maiden edition of Big Brother Titans, at a lovely restaurant in South Africa.

The carousel post on her Instagram page excited many people on social media who admired their lovely bond, while others admired Serwaa's beauty.

