Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win, gave an epic reply to critics who inquired why her stay in Ghana had been long

The concerns of critics were at the back of President Donal Trump's mass deportation of illegal immigrants from the US

Many people might have forgotten that Maame Serwaa obtained her US citizenship in 2024

Maame Serwaa, the ever-gorgeous Ghanaian-American wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win, has responded to trolls who inquired why she had extended her stay in Ghana.

Maame Serwaa responds to trolls

Maame Serwaa took to her TikTok account to make a video addressing the concerns of Ghanaians why she had not returned to the US after celebrating the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In the video, she responded to critics using musician King Paluta's verse in his feature on rapper Amerado's Playman.

The part of the lyrics she sang in the video talked about her finding peace of mind where she was. She noted that she would continue to stay at the place where she found joy.

While singing, Maame Serwaa flaunted her natural beauty while rocking a long frontal lace wig which she secured its edges with a tight black tie.

People's comments surfaced amid President Donald Trump's mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US.

However, many people may have forgotten that Masme Serwaa obtained her American citizenship in April 2024.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's reply

Many people in the comment section noted that Maame Serwaa owed no one an explanation as to why she and her kids had extended their stay in Ghana.

Below are the opinions of social media users on Maame Serwaa's TikTok video:

xpress Bae✨❤️said:

"Don’t mind them they want to take yr Husbee out on 14th feb🤭❤️."

user66684229671992 said:

"Pls don't go again stay with ur husband and help him with his establishment"

otismadaline2 |content creator said:

"😂😂😂😂nice answer ✌️."

Anongyine Millicent said:

"u are just simple lady❤️❤️❤️l love u okk."

kendra Ansah said:

"Sis please I want to be your friend."

Princez Billion Danks🇧🇫🇬🇭 said:

"How is that your business I abeg? Let the woman live ok."

@Akyerepapabi264 said:

"don't mind them sister,love you♥️."

Halimatu Angina said:

"Enjoy your self sister, u are very nice woman."

Lil Win gives guests GH¢5

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win shut down his hometown, Ahenkro Kwaman, to celebrate his mother's 80th birthday.

At the birthday celebration, he presented a 12-bedroom mansion to her and gifted each guest GH¢5, which he handed out to them himself, at the end of the celebrations.

The video caused a stir online. While some applauded him for the generous gesture, others stated that the amount wasn't enough considering the high cost of living.

