Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Israel Laryea has announced that his father, Ex WOII James Emmanuel Nii Tsawe Laryea, has passed on

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mr Laryea noted that his father, a renowned World War II veteran unfortunately had been ill for several months and passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Many people thronged to the comment section of the post with condolence messages and words of inspiration

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Israel Laryea has announced the passing of his father, Ex. WOII James Emmanuel Nii Tsawe Laryea.

Israel Laryea's father, Ex. WOII James Emmanuel Nii Tsawe Laryea, dies. Image Credit: @israellaryea

Source: Instagram

Israel Laryea's dad passes on

Israel took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and to share pictures of his dad and how long he served on earth.

"It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of my father, Ex. WOII James Emmanuel Nii Tsawe Laryea."

In the caption of the Instagram post, the seasoned broadcaster noted that his father passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the age of 89.

Sharing details about his father's illness, he noted that the World War II veteran had been unwell for several months, however, his condition got critical in the past month.

"He passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the age of 89. My father had been unwell for several months and struggled to recover, especially in the past month when his condition became critical."

In the concluding part of his message, Israel noted that the family would share details regarding the funeral arrangements once it had been finalised. He also thanked sympathisers for their support during this challenging time.

"We will share details regarding the funeral arrangements as soon as they are finalised. Thank you for your support during this difficult time."

Photo of Israel Laryea's father

Condolence messages pour in

abeikusantana said:

"My condolences Bro."

sellygalley said:

"Ow! My deepest condolences Israel 🙏🏻."

kobby.kyei said:

"My condolences, legend."

aakosua_vee said:

"My condolences."

julio_cyriaano said:

"Now the laborers task is over. Now the battle day is past. Now upon the farther shore. Lands the voyager at last. Father, in Thy gracious keeping. Leave we now Thy servant sleeping."

chrystalkaryee said:

"Offering my condolences, chief! 🙏🏽😃."

Source: YEN.com.gh