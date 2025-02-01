An old video of Sam George has emerged showing him describing his wife, Vera, as a housewife (stay-at-home mum)

The video, a 2022 interview with Delay, has resurfaced following his statement that his wife takes care of him during his ministerial vetting,

Sam George, the Minister-designate for Communications, made the statement about his wife while answering questions about his finances

Minister-designate for Communications, Technology, and Digital Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The over five hours of vetting had many spotlights, one of which was the inquisition of Minority Leader and Ranking Member of the committee, Alex Afenyo Markin, into the finances of Sam George.

Minister-designate for Communications Sam George stated at his vetting that his wife, Vera, takes care of him. Photo source: @samgeorgegh

Source: Instagram

Afenyo Markin asked the Ningo Prampram MP if he had a second source of income while asking about a Master's degree he obtained in 2022.

Sam George's LSE Master's degree

Sam George obtained an MSc. in International Strategy and Diplomacy from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2022.

According to him, he shuffled between Accra and London during the duration of the course, staying in London for 10 days each month for almost a year.

"As the first ever Ghanaian student on this program at the LSE IDEAS, I am confident that the knowledge learnt would be put to use in service to our Motherland, Ghana. GOD bless our Homeland and make her great and strong," he said while sharing his graduation photos.

Below are photos of Sam George after his LSE graduation:

Putting together tuition, cost of travel, accommodation, and other expenses, Afenyo Markin felt the need to ask how Sam George sponsored himself the programme. A cursory check on the internet suggests the tuition fee for the course is over £32,000.

Sam George hails wife at vetting

Answering the Minority Leader's question, Sam George described his wife, Vera who was seated behind him, as an industrious woman who is his financial backbone.

“I'm married to an industrious woman...my wife takes care of me."

Watch Sam George's statement in the video below

Sam George's 2022 video contradicts claims about wife

While Sam George's claims about his wife, Vera George, taking care of him have put her in a good light, an old video has emerged contradicting the MP's claims.

The video, an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show uploaded on YouTube in June 2022, had Sam George admitting that his wife was a stay-at-home mum.

Answering questions about his wife from Delay, Sam George indicated that his wife is an entomologist but was working as a full-time mother at the time.

"She (Sam George's wife) is an entomologist. But the job she is currently doing is taking care of our kids. She is a mother," she said.

Watch Sam George's interview with Delay below (scroll to the 24th minute):

Berla Mundi reacts to Sam George's praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi, in a social media post, offered advice to Ghanaian men in serious romantic relationships.

Her advice, which revolved around the financial responsibility that individual partners should take, was in reaction to Sam George's remarks about his wife taking care of him financially.

Berla Mundi's relationship advice to Ghanaian men triggered mixed reactions from many social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh