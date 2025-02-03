John Dumelo showed off 7,000 day-old chicks on his poultry farm and how he cares for them, detailing what a day was like for him

In the video, the actor-turned-politician showed how he took stock of his chicks, the vaccines he gave them and how he fed them

The actor entered the brooder dressed in a T-shirt, jeans and Wellington boots to feed the chicks, calling them in the Ewe language

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has shared a new video showing how he cares for 7,000 day-old chicks on his poultry farm.

The video detailed the actor-turned-politician's daily routine, including feeding the chicks, administering vaccines, and taking stock of them.

Dumelo, dressed in a T-shirt, jeans, and Wellington boots, entered the brooder and called the chicks in Ewe as he fed them. Many social media users were impressed by how the chicks responded to the language.

The actor has actively been documenting his farming journey on social media. He previously shared how he built the enclosure for the chicks before transporting them to the farm.

The video showed him preparing the structure by lining the walls and floor with black polythene, disinfecting the space, and covering the floor with sand.

In the video, John Dumelo also showed his morning routine, driving to the farm at 4 am while playing music.

He also stopped to have Hausa koko and bofrot for breakfast before starting his work on the farm. In the new video, he also ate watermelon before starting his day.

John Dumelo's farm impresses fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

k_ricchiefx said:

"Amazing, proud of you Hon. miva, miva, miva… Efo doing what Efo does.😂"

buy_qualityonbudget commented:

"I love seing this. All the best sir and thank you for contributing your quota to help mother Ghana."

adobs_baby said:

"I swear farmer of the year goes to John Dumelo."

blackish.bridalfans commented:

"They even have ghanaian language classes.😂"

John Dumelo flaunts eggs from his farm

John Dumelo's farming has really paid off. He recently also showed eggs that were produced on one of his farms.

YEN.com.gh reported that the happy farmer collected numerous crates of eggs ready to deliver them to customers.

Ghanaians praised Dumelo for investing in farming and encouraged him to do even more in the agriculture sector.

