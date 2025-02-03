Black Sherif humorously made a video screaming at a fan after he asked him a funny question Snapchat

The musician shared a photo holding a large bag containing items and the fan asked whether he was going to the laundry

Black Sherif who was taken aback by the question said the bag contained money and questioned why the fan thought he was holding a bag full of laundry

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif had people laughing after he reacted humorously to a fan’s question on Snapchat.

In a video he shared, Black Sherif was seen holding a large bag when a fan asked if he was going to the laundry. The question caught him off guard, and he quickly responded with a video, saying the bag contained money, not laundry.

He repeated his response in a loud voice but did not appear angry. Instead, he had a slight smile on his face, making it clear he found the question amusing.

The lighthearted exchange showed Black Sherif’s playful side, which contrasts with the serious themes often found in his music. Fans on social media reacted positively, with many finding the video entertaining.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif recently released his highly anticipated single, So It Goes, featuring Nigerian singer Fireboy DML. The song, which tells an emotional story about love, was released alongside a visualizer that fit its theme.

So It Goes is expected to be part of Black Sherif’s upcoming album, Iron Boy, which he has been teasing since 2024 but has yet to release. The project has been reported to be released in April and fans have been eagerly anticipating it.

Black Sherif's personality sparks reactions

Dolly Bird said:

"I love how cerefree Blacko lives...no pressure,just being himself.Real definition of"Life is SIMPLE"Live it or Leave it."

Jemimah A Issah said:

"Blacko is just happy to be alive.Allow him."

Future_Prince comment

"Ebe today i believe say I'm older than black sherif."

GIRLOFYOURDREAMS said:

"Who is watching with an empty stomach on a Monday 😂😅 3rd February."

Black Sherif praises Fireboy

Black Sherif praised Fireboy on social media after their recent collaboration, highlighting how talented his Nigerian colleague was.

YEN.com.gh reported that the post sparked positive reactions from fans who were happy to see Black Sherif giving plaudits to his colleague.

Their song also received loads of praise with Ghanaians and Nigerians enjoying the melody.

