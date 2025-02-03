Sally Mann, on her Showtym show, blasted Lil Win over his recent 12-bedroom house gift to his mother on her 80th birthday

The media personality said she had a personal beef with Lil Win for disrespecting his mother by inviting bloggers to the house opening event

Sally Mann's controversial remarks about Lil Win triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Sally Frimpong Mann, popularly known as Sally Mann has blasted award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win over his recent gift to his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe.

Sally Mann blasts Lil Win over his 12-bedroom house gift to his mother on her 80th birthday. Photo source: @sallykuku and @officiallilwin

The comic actor recently held a family gathering and house dedication event on Sunday, January 19, 2025, to connect with his family members with some media personnel present to cover the event. The event was part of the actor's mother's 80th birthday celebration.

To mark his mother's special occasion, Lil Win handed over a 12-bedroom house to her as appreciation for her sacrifices to help him achieve his dreams of becoming an actor in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The comic actor's gesture towards his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe did not go down well with Sally Mann who expressed her displeasure on the recent episode of her Showtym show on Adom TV.

Addressing the issue, the controversial Sally Mann said she had a personal beef with Lil Win for disrespecting his mother by inviting media personnel including bloggers to the opening of the 12-bedroom house.

She said:

"From next week onwards, I will have a personal beef with Lil Win for disrespecting his mother that way by bringing bloggers to see that he had built a house for her because if your mother is responsible, you do not have to expose like that."

The media personality noted that the Kumawood actor needed to cover his mother's shame since she was never able to build her own house till her old age.

She said:

"The Bible says it is the responsibility of the parents to look after their children. So, if by any chance, your parents could not do it and you did it for them, cover their shame."

Below is the video of Sally Mann blasting Lil Win over his house gift to his mother:

Sally Mann blasting Lil Win stirs reactions

The video of Sally Mann blasting Lil Win for inviting bloggers to the opening of his mother's house triggered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Owura Precious said:

"I always say this cos when our parents were taking care of us, they didn't take videos of it so why do we, the children nowadays take videos of anything we do for our parents. Eiiii mmm."

Edmond official commented:

"Sally Mann should stop fooling because Lil Win said in an interview that his mom built a five-bedroom for them."

VEE perfumes said:

"This woman is not serious."

Barista 1 commented:

"I stand with Sally. I always say this. If you do something for your mom, what's the big deal?"

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

