A young Ghanaian man has allegedly been denied admission to further his studies at the senior high school

According to the young man, the school denied him admission with the excuse that he was not 'normal'

Ghanaians who saw the video on social media felt sad, with many advising him to seek justice for his case

A young Ghanaian man, identified as Godwin Roland, has recounted a sad ordeal of how he was allegedly denied admission to further his education at the secondary level.

Godwin Roland said he scored grade 3i in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and was initially placed at Kumawu Bodomase Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region.

However, his father requested a replacement, and he was later placed at Bekwai Technical School.

After the replacement, Godwin said his father could not afford the items listed in the prospectus, so he had to stay home until 2025 to take up his place at the school.

According to the young man, when he arrived at Bekwai Technical School, he was asked by the director to go home and bring his father.

He claimed that when his father arrived, the head of the school told him that they could not accept the boy because he 'looked abnormal'.

Godwin Roland said he became depressed and contemplated ending his life due to the rejection and the subsequent mockery he faced from some students at the school.

"I was walking around on campus with some of the students when the director saw and asked me to go home and bring my father. After he came, they told him I was not normal, and so I should go and learn a trade."

"The students were mocking me. I even completed ending my life, but I changed my mind because I believed that it was not the end of the world for me," he further stated.

Speaking to a content creator, Godwin looked visibly sad while recounting the alleged incident at the Bekwai Technical School.

Despite the rejection, he said he was hopeful of the future ahead of him, adding that he would never give up on his dreams.

Godwin's story about school denial stirs emotions

Godwin's sad story stirred emotions on social media as many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comments section to react.

YEN.com.gh has collated a few of the reactions below:

@patiencedaseanya said:

"In the education services, no one has the right to deny any child's right from school. Please, I want to handle this case."

@singel for free also said:

"If he will learn hand work, I will support him, I will wait for ur response"

@ellenman2 commented:

"The moment I saw this video I cry I feel so sad why Africa. Somebody help me to have contact with this guy I wanted to give him invitation so that he will come to Brazil to win to score Brazil 🇧🇷score is free Free accommodation free school uniform free food And they will give you free money every month until he completes university in Brazil."

@Hawa Mohammed Sannie also commented:

"Let’s mark it anywhere this boy will be a blessing to his family and Ghana."

Physically challenged man admitted to Prempeh College

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged boy, Alajohn Ganiu was admitted to Prempeh College in Kumasi after excelling in the BECE.

Despite these excellent results, the young man faced a serious financial challenge which made it difficult for him to take up his place at Prempeh College.

When Alajohn Ganiu's story about his BECE success was shared on social media, many Ghanaians went to his aid with money and items for his school.

