Ghanaian accountant and socialite, Sheena Gakpe, shared a video of her exercise routine in the gym

She rocked a two-piece gym wear from actress Fella Makafui's Simply Snatched brand as she skipped

Many people gushed over her fine curves in the comment section of the post, while others admired that she was living a healthy life

Famous Ghanaian socialite, Sheena Gakpe, caused a stir on social media when she flaunted her well-defined curves in a two-piece gym wear and skipped rope in the gym.

Sheena Gakpe skips rope in the gym.

Sheena Gakpe exercises in the gym

Sheena Gakpe shared a lovely video on her Instagram page of a session she had in the gym as she exercised her limbs.

In the video, Sheena was seen holding a skipping rope as she jumped and skipped energetically while slaying in a tight top and leggings.

In the caption of the post, the curvy socialite asked her fans whether they could feel the joy coming. She expressed satisfaction as she spoke about checking out her morning routine which involved starting her day with an exercise.

"Can you feel the joy coming? Morning workout bagged 🏋️."

In the comment section of the same Instagram post, star actress and business mogul Fella Makafui noted that the gym wear Sheena wore in the video was from her business, Simply Snatched.

Fella complimented Sheena telling her that she looked good in the two-piece gym wear.

"Fit from us @simplysnatched_ . Looking good mama❤️."

Reactions to Sheena Gakpe skipping rope

Many people were left in awe as Sheena Gakpe skipped energetically in the video. Many others complimented her fine curves.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Sheena's gym video:

ras_oke said:

"Yes…. I can definitely see the joy from behind 😍."

howplannedareyou_ said:

"Yes, the joy this morning only is different 😍❤️❤️."

philip674p said:

"U got a unique body, u are beautiful."

bill_gate20 said:

"NATURAL 🔥."

natibosca said:

"The body is bodying 👏."

phimadii said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Dear u have one of the best DERRIERES around❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

brian.okelley.16 said:

"My Baby Gorgeous 😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹."

barron_fosta said:

"This body you got does not need gym again sister, go get urself some work and make money the beauty self go come."

franky_snr said:

"Just change ur citizenship and come to Naija seems u love our tracks so much we would welcome u with hands wide open and hug u tightly."

Sheena Gakpe twirls in front of men

YEN.com.gh reported that curvy model Sheena Gakpe was featured in dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, the curvy model turned many heads as she flaunted her fine curves as she joyfully twirled in front of two men seated in front of their bungalow.

The video got many wondering why she would spin in front of the men while others talked about her fine physical features.

