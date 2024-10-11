Actress Fella Makafui shared a video of her directing the photoshoot of her fitness brand Simply Snatched

The video showed her doing the makeup of the models, as she took their pictures and directed their poses

Many people talked about their admiration for her hard work, while others admired her beauty in the clip

Actress Fella Makafui had people admiring her hard work when she shared a video of herself directing the photoshoot of her fitness brand, Simply Snatched.

Fella Makafui directs a photoshoot for her fitness brand Simply Snatched. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui directs a photoshoot

In the video's caption on her Instagram page, Fella noted that she was honoured to have directed the photoshoot for Simply Snatched's new product collection.

The Anikulapo star noted that she was glad to have been offered the opportunity to glam the models who represent different body shapes and sizes.

The mother of one said that the photoshoot's goal was to represent confidence, style, and celebrate every type of person.

"Had the honor of directing our latest @simplysnatched_ collection shoot and personally glamming up my models. It’s all about confidence, style, and celebrating every body type."

Sharing her involvement in the project, the business mogul said she used products from her beauty business, Beauty by Fella Makafui, to makeup the models. She expressed her excitement about bringing this vision to life.

"From concept to makeup products from @beautybyfellamakafui , we brought this vision to life! #SimplySnatched #behindthescenes"

Below is the video of Fella Makafui at work:

Reactions to Fella Makafui's video

Many people in the comments section talked about their admiration for how hardworking Fella Makafui was. Others talked about how gorgeous she looked in the video.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from fans:

vanessa_gyimah said:

"Ayeee Fella the MUA !! 🤩🤩 do me when I come in town ! 😍😍"

ghdopenation said:

"We be professional photographers if you’re hiring abeg😅🙏🏾"

tilly_hipsy said:

"Give me 10 reasons I'm not in this video? You'll hear from my lawyers 😒"

ohemaas_makeover said:

"Ha that’s my Mua oo😍😍"

_keenozbags said:

"Girl you are WORKING HARRRRRRDDD. Charlie ❤️❤️❤️"

blackcherrygh said:

"The most hard working Young woman i know 👏👏👏"

chantelldapaah said:

"You are showing working 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

Fella speaks after bagging Netflix role

YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui spoke after announcing that she had starred in the Nigerian Netflix series Anikulapo.

She said she got the call to star in the movie at the lowest point in her life when she was battling divorce with rapper Medikal.

Many people congratulated her, while others shared inspiring words with her in the comments section of her post on Twitter.

Source: YEN.com.gh