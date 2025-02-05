Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people admiring how humble she was when a fan spotted her shopping at China Mall at Manet

She was dressed in a simple all-black outfit as she walked through the halls of the mall holding a receipt

Many people talked about how simple she was, while others admired her beauty in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari, was spotted by an excited fan who recorded her shopping at China Mall.

Fan spots Nadia Buari shopping at China Mall. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari and @amewusika2

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari shopping at China Mall

Ghanaian TikToker, Amewu Sika, was overjoyed when she spotted Nadia Buari shopping at the Manet branch of China Mall.

In the video, the mother of five was dressed in a simple outfit. Dressed in all black, she wore a short-sleeved top and a pair of loose trousers.

She completed her look by wearing black slippers and covering her hair with a scarf. She flaunted her bare face and natural beauty.

Nadia wore dark sunglasses, carried a mini handbag and was seen holding a long receipt as she walked past the checkout section.

Video of Nadia Buari shopping

Reactions to video of Nadia Buari shopping

Many people noted that despite Nadia dressed in a simple outfit, she looked very beautiful as she walked through the sections of the mall in the video.

Others also talked about the long receipt she was holding as they predicted that she shopped for several items. However, Amewu Sika noted that she only shopped for a few items.

Her loyal fans were unhappy that the video was a few seconds long, as they wished they had seen a longer video detailing her shopping experience at China Mall.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Nadia Buari shopping at China Mall:

OHENEWAAH🖤🖤🖤 said:

"Her receipt is longer than my relationship 🤣🤣❤️❤️."

amewusika2 said:

"She only bought something small ooooo😂😂😂😂."

portiaamankwahant said:

"If it were to be madam bia anka by now) gye funs. Looking at people's faces🤣🤣."

SISTER 🥀 said:

"Simple woman 🥰Nadia❤️."

Zamani chemicals said:

"Eiii, when did I became a star?"

Daddy's girl😍😅 said:

"No wonder she is November born kaissh see Aho)f3 ❤️."

@Milav said:

"The video is too short la. aaaaa😂😂😂."

Nadia Buari's kids play on the beach

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned actress Nadia Buari shared lovely photos of her daughters and their dogs playing on the beach.

Her daughters were joyfully playing on the beach in their pink swimsuits while the star actress looked on.

The comment section was filled with people admiring Nadia's beautiful family, while others talked about how her daughters were growing into lovely young ladies.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh