Shatta Wale has taken to social media to assure fans that his new Rolls Royce is sure to land soon and asked them to wait for it

YEN.com.gh reported that in a slew of posts, the dancehall musician expressed excitement over the vehicle which he had announced that he had purchased weeks ago

Shatta Wale reportedly purchased the vehicle in the US and is currently waiting for it to be shipped to Ghana

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has assured fans that his Rolls Royce will soon arrive in Ghana.

The musician took to social media to express excitement about the luxury vehicle and urged fans to wait for it.

Shatta Wale announced months ago that he had purchased the Rolls Royce in the United States and was awaiting its shipment. However, as time has passed, doubts have grown among fans and critics about whether the car will arrive.

Despite the scepticism, Shatta Wale continues to build anticipation. In one of his posts, he warned critics who have been mocking his fan base over the delayed arrival, stating that they should be prepared when the car finally lands. He wrote:

"The way boys deh deh SM fans top because this #RR erh? 😂😂😂😂 If this car drop weh SM fans start erh 😂😂😂,make nobody talk say SM fans deh do too much ooo!!!!"

The musician has acquired several cars in recent months, including a BMW.

Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cbannis2 said:

"Unveil it through some groove dancehall music video, still waiting for richer than last year and mafia video though."

techtrician said:

"Shatta, you dey love cars too much why, you bi despite? 😂🤣. RR is the car of cars. Congratulations in advance 🙏🏼🙏🏼."

don___Francis commented:

"Shatta wale Dey see far oo herrrr , everything you Dey see he talk am for this song o eiii."

Mr_vimm4 said:

"Ohw baba ah just Dey smoke Dey catch cruise, make e drop kɛkɛ.😂"

SmallingjuniorJ said:

"You and I know dis RR was white wen ur godfather bought it some years ago. He sprayed it to black not long ago. Just tell your fans the truth that he gifted it to you. Be grateful. This same godfather pushed the Beyonce collabo for you."

Shatta Wale's ex starts business

Shatta Wale's ex, Michy has started a new business venture which has caught the attention of many Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh reported that social media users, praised Michy for her industrious nature and trying to create multiple streams of income.

The socialite sold fruit juice by the roadside and sold out her entire stock the day she started.

