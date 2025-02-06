Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, got emotional after hearing about a Ghanaian man's arrest by ICE agents

The Ghanaian man, Joseph Osei was arrested by the US agents after being convicted of serious crimes

Naana Donkor Arthur questioned why Joseph Osei would leave Ghana and travel to the US to break their laws

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Naana Donkor Arthur, popularly known as NDA has expressed disappointment with a Ghanaian man living in the US.

Joseph Osei was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid ongoing mass deportations under President Donald Trump.

Naana Donkor Arthur gets emotional over a Ghanaian man's arrest by ICE agents.

The popular social media personality took to her official TikTok page to share that she had received news from a close friend that the Ghanaian man was in ICE agents' custody over some serious crimes against minors and was likely going to be deported.

Naana Donkor Arthur got emotional as she questioned why Joseph Osei would leave Ghana and travel to the US in search of better opportunities and end up committing such heinous crimes against a minor in the country.

The TikToker also questioned what the individual would tell his relatives when he gets deported to Ghana as many photos of him have been placed on various social media platforms and Google.

Naana Donkor Arthur noted that she initially almost went into a state of shock after she received the news of Joseph Osei's arrest as she thought he had just been arrested for deportation without committing any crimes.

She advised her followers against committing crimes in secrecy and thinking they would never be uncovered by others.

Joseph Osei's arrest by ICE agents

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that its Columbus division had apprehended a Ghanaian man, Joseph Osei who had been convicted of crimes against a minor in Columbus, Ohio.

According to reports, the Ghanaian national legally relocated to the US from Ghana in 2019. He was convicted of two counts of unlawful conduct with a minor by the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in October 2024.

ICE also confirmed that Joseph Boateng would remain in their custody pending the outcome of his immigration proceedings, which would take place very soon.

Below is the video of Naana Donkor Arthur speaking about Joseph Osei's arrest:

Ghanaians react to ICE arresting Ghanaian man

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Evangelist Adu Nana Yaw commented:

"Hmmm 😭😭😭 his house's evil spirits are working against him."

Inno said:

"OMG, I know this guy! We used to see him at Drelyse African restaurant at Tamarack Circle."

Davina commented:

"That was what he had been doing in Ghana 😏😏😏."

Akosua Serwaa said:

"Hmmm, he’s lucky he wasn’t even jailed. At least, he has his freedom when he comes to Ghana."

Abena Sarfo commented:

"He came here with his father and sister. His grandma filed for him."

Patty Staggs said:

"Many people want to come to America but they don’t get the chance. You got the opportunity and you are fooling."

Miss Debbie's World commented:

"Some of us are in need of opportunities like this and others are just misusing it. Hmmm."

NDA weeps for Ghanaian citizens in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Naana Donkor Arthur wept for Ghanaian citizens amid mass deportations in the US.

The social media personality noted that Ghanaians who had green cards were not exempted from these deportations.

Naana Donkor Arthur also gave tips on how Ghanaians in the US could avoid any bad encounters with US immigrations.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

