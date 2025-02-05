One of the suspects in the murder of Asante Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, Agyeman Duah Owusu, is a police inspector

The police inspector was arraigned before the Sunyani District Court 'B', alongside Nsoatreman FC owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah and one other

The court president over by Eric Daning remanded Owusi for two weeks while the others, charged with 'abetment of murder' were granted bail

A police inspector, Agyemang Duah Owusu, 42, has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Pooley, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Owusu appeared before the Sunyani District Court 'B' on Tuesday, February 4, and was remanded for two weeks over his involvement in Nana Pooley's death.

A suspect in the murder case of Nana Pooley, Agyemang Duah Owusu, is a police inspector. Photo source: The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

Kotoko fan Nana Pooley stabbed to death

Nana Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, was stabbed to death during the Nsoatreman FC - Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League match at Nana Kromansah Park.

Reports indicate Nsoatreman supporters allegedly targeted Pooley over claims that he had insulted club owner Ignatius Baffour Awuah. Despite Kotoko supporters attempting to protect him by helping him leave the venue, he was ambushed by some Nsoatreman supporters.

Social media images showed Pooley critically wounded on the ground, struggling as others attempted to help him.

Following the incident, the official supporters union of Asante Kotoko held a press conference on Monday, February 3, 2025, calling for the arrest of the Nsoatreman owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and others.

The group alleged that Baffour Awuah, a former Minister of Labour and Employment, signalled his supporters to attack Pooley even after apologising to him after an earlier encounter.

Watch the video below:

Nsoatreman owner and 2 others arrested

The police subsequently arrested Baffour Awuah alongside two others, Agyemang Duah Owusu and Joseph Kyeremeh, popularly known as 'Santos.'

In a statement, the police indicated that they had retrieved a gun, an MP 23, with 15 rounds of ammunition and two dresses with suspected bloodstains.

Arrested trio in Pooley case in court

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Baffour Awuah, Kyeremeh, and Owusu were arraigned before the court in Sunyani.

According to Daily Graphic, Police Prosecutor Alexander Oppong narrated the facts of the case to the court president over by Eric Daning.

While Baffour Awuah and Kyeremeh were charged with 'abetment to commit murder', Owusu was charged with murder.

The first two accused were granted GH₵500,000 bail each, Baffour Awuah further being prohibited from leaving the Sunyani Municipality without court approval. The 42-year-old Agyeman Duah Owusu was, however, remanded in police custody and will reappear in court with the others on February 17.

Akosua Chinese's video triggers Kotoko fans

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akosua Black Chinese, the lady who allegedly instigated the attack leading to the passing of Nana Pooley, was back to work

A broadcaster with Service Radio in Sunyani, a station owned by the Nsoatreman FC owner, she was on air on Tuesday, just two days after the incident.

A video of Akosua Chinese reading newspaper headlines on the station's morning show triggered angry reactions from Kotoko fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh