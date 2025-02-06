The search for justice in the tragic killing of Asante Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley has intensified

A total of six suspects have been arrested in the space of four days by the Ghana Police Service

One of the suspects, Akosua Black Chinese, is believed to have played an active role in the demise of Pooley

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its efforts to bring justice to Nana Pooley, an ardent Asante Kotoko supporter whose life was tragically cut short on Sunday, February 2, at the Nana Koramansah II Park.

Within a span of four days, six suspects have been arrested in connection to the brutal stabbing that claimed Pooley's life.

Akosua Black Chinese, known in private life as Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, is the sixth suspect to be arrested in connection to Pooley's death. Photo credit: @SompaSportsZone and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Sixth suspect in connection to Pooley's death arrested

Since the tragic incident, the call for justice has been loud and clear, and the police have responded swiftly.

The law enforcement agency's response has been decisive, with arrests that have sent shockwaves through both football and local communities.

Who are the suspects arrested so far?

The first round of arrests included high-profile figures, such as Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and owner of Nsoatreman FC, alongside Joseph Kyeremeh and Police Inspector Agyemang Duah Owusu.

While Hon. Baffour-Awuah and Kyeremeh were granted bail, Owusu was charged with murder and remanded in custody, with a court date set for February 17, 2025, per Myjoyonline.

Two additional suspects, Isaac Ofosu and Yeboah Augustine, were apprehended on Wednesday.

Akosua Black Chinese nabbed by police

The latest arrest involved Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa, also known as Akosua Black Chinese, who has been accused of playing an active role in Pooley's death.

The police confirmed her arrest in a press statement, which has since sparked a flurry of reactions across social media.

Fans react to Akosua's arrest

On X (formerly Twitter), users expressed a range of opinions.

@baase42069 called it:

“This be the arrest of the year.”

@i_Oxlade praised the police for their prompt action:

“U squad dey work oo.”

@amankwah80304 demanded:

“Jail her.”

@SethSmart_22 expressed support for the police, saying,

“Good job. May God bless you all, Ghana Police...we hope justice prevails for the innocent soul.”

Lastly, @Kokejore6 summed up the collective sentiment, expressing relief:

“Thank God 🙏.”

As the investigation continues, all eyes remain on the Ghana Police Service as they work tirelessly to ensure those responsible for Nana Pooley’s death are held accountable.

Top politician wants GFA president arrested

YEN.com.gh also highlighted a top politician's call for the arrest of GFA president Kurt Okraku.

The politician insists that Okraku should be held accountable and face legal consequences in the wake of the tragic passing of Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley.

