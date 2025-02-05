An immigration lawyer in the US has advised Ghanaians in the wake of the ongoing ICE raids in the country

Lawyer Aba explained that immigrants in the US also have a right to privacy hence ICE agents would always act per the law during a raid

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video commended the lawyer for enlightening them on the issue

A Ghanaian immigration lawyer based in the US has admonished her compatriots in the US to not panic in the wake of the ongoing raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) across the country.

The raids form part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigrants in the country.

An immigration lawyer has admonished Ghanaians on things to know when ICE agents visit them. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube @The Washington Post/Getty Images

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, Lawyer Aba said unscrupulous people have taken advantage of unsuspecting immigrants in the US to swindle people.

She opened up on an instance where a shopper was approached by some people under the guise that they were ICE agents.

Lawyer Aba said the swindlers first demanded to check the driving license of the legal immigrant after which they asked for his social security number, something no ICE agents would do.

"No ICE agents would ask for SSN that it identity theft", she told the interviewer.

She then advised Ghanaians in the US to know that ICE agents need a deportation order and judicial warrant order to visit you at home to ascertain your legal status.

"If you are afraid that ICE agents might come to your house, invest in a door camera that way you can tell who is knocking on your door. When they knock on your door, you don't have to give them entry. Per the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution, you have a right to privacy in your home. So when they are coming to your home, they just don't need a deportation order, they need a judicial warrant to come into your home."

She then concluded by urging Ghanaian immigrants in the US not to create fear and panic, especially in the wake of the ongoing ICE raids.

"So far I don't think the frequency (ICE raids) in our community is as it is being portrayed.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 26,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the immigration lawyer.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the immigration lawyer for educating Ghanaians about the ICE raids.

@damoahlydia1284 indicated:

"Educative show... Lawyer thanks for the good explanation."

@jenniferdanso2097 stated:

"Lawyer Aba you're doing a good job. You're well endowed in what you do. God bless you."

Source: YEN.com.gh