Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin, became a top trend online after a new video showed how grown and confident she had become

The 7-year old impressed many as she spoke fluent English while discussing her preference for hot and cold water

Fans reacted emotionally, noting how fast Baby Maxin has transformed into a poised young girl

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A new video of Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, has taken social media by storm, and many fans cannot stop talking about how fast she is growing.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin, resurfaces and looks more mature. Image credit: Royal Couture, Nana Ama McBrown

Source: TikTok

In the trending clip, Maxin is seen seated comfortably in a plush living room, having a lighthearted conversation with popular fashion designer Royal Couture.

What caught the attention of many viewers was not just her confidence, but the way she spoke fluent English throughout the interaction.

During the conversation, the 7-year-old shared her thoughts on bathing with hot and cold water.

She calmly explained when she prefers hot water and when she chooses cold water, speaking with clarity and ease.

Her composure and choice of words dumbfounded many, especially those who still remember her as the bubbly toddler affectionately called Baby Maxin.

Social media users have since flooded comment sections with admiration, pointing out how grown she now looks compared to the little girl they watched in earlier family videos.

Many noted that time truly flies, as Maxin appears taller, more expressive, and even more confident on camera.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to Baby Maxin's growth

Over the years, McBrown has occasionally shared glimpses of her daughter’s life with the public, and Ghanaians have watched her grow right before their eyes.

This latest video has only reinforced how quickly children grow and evolve.

From Baby Maxin to a confident young girl holding intelligent conversations, Maxin Mawushi Mensah is clearly blossoming.

The viral video has once again reminded fans why she remains one of the most adored celebrity children in Ghana.

Check out some comments below:

Awesome commented:

"She is cute, McBrown. You have really done well by raising your angel. God bless you."

Sweet gift commented:

"She is no longer a baby but a lady, so Lady Maxin. God bless you, my dear, 🥰🥰."

Elikplim Abigail commented:

"Evidence of school fees."

De fashion chef commented:

"Our time, you will hear “You say what, but she said pardon 😂😂."

Baby Maxin celebrated her 7th birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Baby Maxin's 7th birthday with heartfelt social media posts and stunning photos.

The little girl rocked an all-white outfit and a matching dress with her mother as they posed happily for the camera.

Ghanaians on social media wished her a happy birthday, while others talked about her growth and beauty.

Baby Maxin dazzles in her flower girl attire at McBrown's nephew's wedding. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin served as a flower girl

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, was a flower girl at the actress's nephew's wedding, which was held on her birthday.

Her vibrant smile caught the attention of many, as she dazzled in her light pink dress, lace tights and white shoes.

Many Ghanaians talked about the six-year-old's growth and how being a flower girl fit her so perfectly.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh