Twene Jonas finally got a haircut after keeping his hair bushy for a very long time and many of his fans and followers were impressed

The social commentator looked handsome in the photo as he rocked a beautiful tan suit and sat in the comfort of his luxurious BMW

In another video he shared on Instagram, he teased folks who complained about his unkept hair and said that he had finally shaved

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has finally cut his hair after keeping it bushy for a long time, impressing many of his fans and followers.

The social commentator shared a photo of his new look, wearing a tan suit while sitting in his luxurious BMW. Many of his followers praised him for the change, saying he looked more refined.

In a video posted on Instagram, he addressed those who had been complaining about his unkempt hair, announcing that he had finally gotten a shave. Twene Jonas appeared unbothered by past criticism and seemed to enjoy the attention his new look brought.

Despite ongoing efforts to get him deported, Jonas continues to live comfortably in the US. He has claimed in several videos that people who dislike him have been reporting him to immigration officials, hoping to get him removed from the country.

In a recent video, he explained how he has managed to evade US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He advised undocumented immigrants to be discreet about their locations, emphasising that he never shares his home address with anyone.

According to him, ICE relies heavily on tip-offs, making it easier for individuals to stay off their radar if they keep their whereabouts private.

Twene Jonas' haircut stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ing_lam2131 commented:

"Today dere if they come for warm up we no go hear. As we Dey wear one jeans sef we no take am easy then we dressed in suit dere we die."

richotabil reacted:

"My man is going to have one-to-one meeting with Prez Trump on deportation saga."

amg_mike777 said:

"Bosu why you borrow the coat ..it looks over size oooo…Settings nyame ,I hail You."

kay.cuddles reacted:

"Bro give the phones back to them, the white one is for my brother."

khofi_bhiney commented:

"So you guys no sure say ma man be citizen for US now ??? Coz eii."

wonderboy4555 said:

"Ɛnɛ deɛ w’ogyamfo ahyɛ suit 😂😂. Wei deɛ yɛ nda nɛ."

chiffahopefirm reacted:

"Aii Twene na wo k) hen???😂 seriously are you going to count dollars??😂"

_kofigodson_ said:

"This is not him but rather an AI 😂😂😂😂 TWENE you do all."

102_living wrote:

"You’re looking sharp brooo, they didn’t respect you.🔥"

Twene Jonas flaunts new BMW

The social media commentator also announced recently that he had purchased another expensive German vehicle.

YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas flaunted a BMW sedan, claiming it was his new ride, adding to his other BMW.

Jonas, who holds the brand in high esteem and often praises the manufacturer online, was excited about the ride.

