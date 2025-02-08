Nigerian socialite VeryDarkMan met with Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie during a recent visit to Ghana

Popular Nigerian socialite VeryDarkMan recently met with Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie during a visit to Ghana.

The duo were spotted in a viral video vibing together on what appeared to be the rooftop of a coded location in Accra.

A popular Nigerian socialite, VeryDarkMan, meets Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie in Accra. Photo credit: @sarkodie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Although details of their meeting are not yet known, both VeryDarkMan and Sarkodie seemed elated after seeing each other..

"You guys already know what time it is. I go by the name Sarkodie. Guess who's in GH? The one and only VDM [VeryDarkMan]." Sarkodie said.

"You know the vibe, you play with success, you gonna learn the hard way," VeryDarkMan responded.

VeryDarkMan, born Martins Vincent Otse, is known for his bold commentaries on social media.

The Nigerian socialite has gained a massive following across Africa for his blunt and unfiltered opinions, often criticizing prominent politicians and celebrities in his home country.

Sarkodie and VeryDarkMan's meeting excites fans

The meeting has sparked excitement among fans of both personalities, who came across the video of duo having fun.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video below:

@poundsgovernor said:

"That’s why I always dey proud as a Ghanaian. Look at their back , no darkness lights nkoaaaa & you won’t hear any Generator making noise"

@EBENEZER TV also said:

"VDM pls am a Ghanaian upcoming content creator,I want to start story telling like lucky you,pls can u help me with small camera to start pls,am Accra."

@EDO BLOOD commented:

"Omo I dey Ghana since December oh. in terms of electricity ghana is better than Nigeria i swear, shebi una dey see their back."

@KBlinkzGh also commented"

"If your fellow Ghanaian artiste invite you for video shoot you will refuse to show up but see you here."

Kofi Mole calls Out Sarkodie

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kofi Mole, a young Ghanaian rapper, called out Sarkodie in a social media post.

According to the young rapper, Sarkodie did not help promote his 2020 collaborations with him.

Kofi Mole said this while responding to questions from his fans on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh