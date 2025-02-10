Davido in a video touched down in Ghana with his crew and toured the streets of Accra with a fleet of luxury cars and several motorcycles

The Nigerian musician was made to feel at home as numerous Ghanaians went to meet him, with several videos of his visit surfacing online

The singer was in the country to see celebrity fashion designer Bondaana who designed President John Mahama's inauguration outfit

Popular Nigerian musician Davido arrived in Ghana with his crew on February 9, 2025, making a grand entry through the streets of Accra in a convoy of luxury cars and motorcycles.

His presence drew large crowds, with many Ghanaians gathering to welcome him. Several videos of his visit surfaced online.

The singer was in Ghana to meet celebrity fashion designer Bondaana, who designed President John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration outfit. In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper, Davido was seen smiling as he arrived at Bondaana’s premises.

Bondaana has styled Ghana’s first family for years, but his work on Mahama’s inauguration outfit in 2025 gained national attention.

The attire, made from colourful kente, represented Ghana’s rich culture. The dominant white colour symbolised triumph, while the patterns included significant Adinkra symbols.

The Nyame Dua symbol represented God’s presence and protection while the Sankofa symbol, meaning ‘to go back for the best,’ reflected Mahama’s appreciation for the support that led to his return to leadership. The Gye Nyame symbol, which means ‘except God,’ emphasised Mahama’s faith.

Davido's visit to Ghana sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jane.34 said:

"Pls you people should handle with care that's Nigeria king greatest of all time."

itz_henry91 commented:

"Make Una handle with care oh, this one na national treasure.❤️"

naahemaa_honey wrote:

"Pray for good connections and referrals oonn eno bi hard work alone if not you will stay at where you are saaa."

oluwasky44 commented:

"That’s one of his car that he kept in Ghana 🇬🇭. David get money 💰 for long."

accraboy1957 said:

"Ghana fo) egyimi ko hw3 naija fo) blogs se ye post Ghana nwomto ni aaa omu nyinaa yawa yen di3 nanso mohu wayimoa na mu hail omu animguasee fo)."

romeoowusu commented:

"My love and respect for OBO is unmatched! Down to earth for everyone. So you tell me how he won’t continue to prosper! God bless you more Superstar!"

barrongreat35 said:

"So now tell my why you don’t love @davido Man’s very down to earth and ready to always support others #30BG till casket close."

floricita naa said:

"This guy loves Mahama and everyone associated to him 😍 niceee."

__ck4y commented:

"Davido is always in Ghana 😂."

Shatta Wale celebrates Roll Royce

Shatta Wale also recently added to his fleet of cars, purchasing an expensive Rolls Royce and celebrating this in style.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian musician was excited about the arrival of the vehicle and popped champagne.

Many Ghanaians have congratulated the musician on the purchase but some also criticised his display of big wealth.

